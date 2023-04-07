Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth believes his side's fate is still in their hands at this stage in terms of avoiding relegation, speaking to the West London side's media team.

The Championship relegation battlers were sitting at the top of the table earlier in the season - but their sharp decline means they sit just three points above the relegation zone at this stage.

Securing just one win in six under Ainsworth and losing the other five, they are now one of the favourites to fall through the trap door, something that would be a disaster for the club considering they were expecting to be at the top end of the table this term.

What's the current state of play in the relegation battle?

With Huddersfield Town securing an unexpected 4-2 victory against Middlesbrough last weekend, this has ramped up the pressure on Ainsworth's men who wouldn't have been expecting to be where they are currently.

Wigan Athletic also won last week with that victory coming against QPR, so Shaun Maloney's side will still be hopeful about their chances of survival despite their unenviable position at the bottom of the table.

The Latics face Sheffield United away from home today, so Ainsworth's men will be hoping that the promotion-chasing Blades will be able to do them a favour.

Reading's six-point deduction has handed some relegation battlers a lifeline - and the Royals will be plunged into further trouble if they fail to secure a victory against Birmingham City this afternoon.

Blackpool, meanwhile, look nailed on for relegation, though they aren't out of it yet and will be desperate to get themselves back on track sooner rather than later.

What did Gareth Ainsworth say about QPR?

With his side still sitting three points above the drop zone at this stage, Ainsworth is firmly of the belief that his team's destiny is still in their own hands at this point.

Speaking ahead of today's clash against Preston North End, he said: "It’s been a tough few months, but we’re looking forward to hopefully getting a positive result again Preston.

"Everyone knows where we are in the league and know what these games mean. But we’ve got a good squad and a good set of players.

"It’s well in our hands and we need to make sure it stays that way."

Is Gareth Ainsworth right?

Considering they are still above the dotted line, Ainsworth is right but you feel they will need to rely on other results as well because it would be difficult to see them winning most of their games between now and the end of the campaign.

Today's game against Preston is winnable but with the Lilywhites securing a big win against Blackpool in their last game and holding an excellent away record, that's something QPR will need to be wary of.

They also have extremely tough games against West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City, Norwich, Burnley and Stoke, with the latter performing extremely well under Alex Neil recently despite not having too much to play for at this point.

Their final game of the season against Bristol City is winnable considering Nigel Pearson's side won't be going up or down - but Ainsworth's men will need positive results before then if they want to give themselves a chance of sealing survival.

How much character they have will determine whether they stay up or not - and they probably haven't shown enough of that in recent months to turn things around.