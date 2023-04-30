Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth has admitted that he doesn't want to celebrate his team's survival too hard because of the poor season they have endured, speaking to the Irish News.

These comments came after their 1-0 victory against Stoke City, with Albert Adomah's goal allowing yesterday's visitors at the bet365 Stadium to secure back-to-back victories, with those six points being much-needed.

With Reading drawing against Wigan Athletic yesterday, QPR are now seven points above the former with just one league game left to play, but 2023 hasn't been easy for the West London outfit who shouldn't have been dragged into the relegation battle in the first place.

QPR's form this calendar year

They have won just three games in 2023, with all three of those coming under their current boss Ainsworth.

Winning against Watford during the early stages of his tenure, that looked set to provide QPR with the momentum needed to get themselves over the line and to safety.

However, they were unable to build on that victory against Chris Wilder's men and had to wait until their trip to league leaders Burnley to secure three points.

They were the clear underdogs going into that clash at Turf Moor considering how good Vincent Kompany's men have been this season - but they secured a winner late on with Chris Martin heading in a vital winner.

And they secured another three points yesterday against a side who didn't have anything to play for. That factor probably played in the visitors' favour.

Speaking after the game against the Potters, Ainsworth said: "I’m absolutely elated. You don’t want to celebrate too much because of the season we’ve had, but we’ve got to celebrate it. To everyone around us, we were down six weeks ago.

"People were writing us off and I’ve got to make sure the boys know how good they’ve been over the last month."

Should celebrations be limited?

It's difficult to say because their last couple of wins have been very impressive, even if Alex Neil's side are pretty much on the beach already.

Although getting away from Loftus Road has perhaps taken the pressure off them a bit, they were still facing adversity away from home in their quest to get all three points with the home crowd against them.

The game against the Clarets was an especially difficult task because Kompany's side performed well and should have put the game to bed. Their failure to be clinical cost them though, something that certainly worked in QPR's favour.

The fact QPR's squad had the mental strength to turn things around and secure two vital victories has to be commended - but they should have never been in this position in the first place.

That's why celebrations need to be limited, with Ainsworth needing to plan for next season from today to give himself the best chance of being successful during the summer transfer window.