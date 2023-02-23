Gareth Ainsworth makes promise to QPR board following appointment

New Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth has promised to try and pay his side’s board back for the faith they have placed in him, also vowing to give it his all as he spoke to the club’s media team.

The West London outfit started the season extremely well under the stewardship of Michael Beale – but failed to build on that with the Championship side struggling during the latter stages of his stay in the English capital before linking up with Scottish Premiership outfit Rangers.

Unfortunately, successor Neil Critchley was unable to arrest that decline and that led to his dismissal on Sunday, with the club now in danger of being dragged into a relegation scrap after winning just one game under the ex-Blackpool manager during his tenure.

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

This leaves Ainsworth with plenty to do during the latter stages of this campaign, although QPR still have an eight-point lead over Huddersfield Town who are currently in 22nd place.

With that in mind, the club are still in a strong position to stay in this league beyond the end of the 2022/23 campaign, but they will have much bigger ambitions in the coming years, having narrowly missed out on securing a place in the play-offs during the latter stages of last month.

They were also sitting at the top of the table earlier this season and that may have raised expectations ahead of next term – giving Ainsworth an unenviable task in his quest to make them promotion challengers again – but he will give the job everything he has.

Speaking to the club’s media team, the 49-year-old said: “For me to be that guy, to be trusted by the board and those above me, is pretty special.

“I want to pay them back in droves and I’ll be giving everything I can for this football club, as I did as a player.”

The Verdict:

Ainsworth does have some good ingredients at his disposal but it will be interesting to see what happens in the summer.

With Lyndon Dykes, Rob Dickie and Seny Dieng all out of contract in 2024, it wouldn’t be a surprise if one or two of these players were sold in the summer to avoid the possibility of losing them for free and to fund moves for incoming players.

They may not have the biggest squad in the world in terms of depth – but the strength of their team is undeniable and that’s why they should avoid relegation quite comfortably this term.

Looking ahead to the summer, replacing their loanees will be a difficult task but he should be backed to bring in some more top-quality temporary players, though Ainsworth will probably prefer quite a few permanent additions so he can build for the long term.

With this in mind, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him use the free agent market quite heavily and in fairness, he has done well within a limited budget before.

Whether he can thrive in the second tier remains to be seen though – and it will also be interesting to see how he copes with high expectations at QPR.

He had plenty of credit in the bank at Wycombe Wanderers – but he probably doesn’t have that much at Loftus Road despite his previous contributions in the English capital.