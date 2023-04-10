Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth believes everyone thinks his team will definitely be relegated at the end of the season, speaking to the club's media team.

Currently sitting in 21st place and just one point above Reading, their most recent game against Preston North End didn't do anything to help matters.

Suffering a 2-0 home loss against Ryan Lowe's men on Friday, that has only worsened the atmosphere at Loftus Road and plunged the club into deeper relegation trouble.

Results on Good Friday didn't exactly go their way either, with Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United all claiming victories in the trio's quest to remain afloat in the Championship.

QPR's struggles

Unfortunately for the club, they have been unable to recover from their poor form towards the latter stages of Michael Beale's tenure.

Neil Critchley has come and gone since, being dismissed in February after winning just one of his 12 games in charge of the West London outfit.

Successor Ainsworth hasn't exactly been able to do much better, winning just one of his eight league games in charge with that victory coming against Watford, who haven't been able to get themselves going under interim boss Chris Wilder.

That win against the Hornets is their only victory of 2023 so far, even going out in the FA Cup following a defeat against League One side Fleetwood Town.

Now in real trouble, they haven't exactly got a favourable set of fixtures coming up so they will need to up their performance levels considerably to give themselves the best chance of securing survival.

What did Gareth Ainsworth say?

West Bromwich Albion are the struggling side's opponents today, with QPR heading into this clash at The Hawthorns as the clear underdogs.

Speaking ahead of this clash, Ainsworth said: "Everyone seems to have us nailed on for relegation at the moment and we are bottom of the form guide but it is about time the boys turned that around.

"Everyone thinks we’re gone – let’s go out there and prove them wrong. That is the attitude I want."

Will QPR be relegated?

Wigan Athletic can't be written off just yet because they have improved under Shaun Maloney and could use their points deduction as motivation to go on and pull off a miracle.

Blackpool, however, look to be in real trouble with Stephen Dobbie not tasked with trying to keep them afloat in their current division following a torrid spell under Mick McCarthy.

In terms of others who could be in the relegation mix, Rotherham and Cardiff boosted their chances of survival on Friday and Huddersfield look good under Neil Warnock.

Reading, however, haven't won in a while and look to be in real danger under Paul Ince.

The Royals head to Deepdale to face Preston North End and they are the clear underdogs in this clash, so if QPR can get an unlikely win at West Brom today, that would surely boost their survival chances by a considerable amount.