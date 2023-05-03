Queens Park Rangers head coach Gareth Ainsworth has admitted that he believes that there is still time left in Albert Adomah's career for the winger to continue to make an impact at Championship level.

Ainsworth opted to hand Adomah a second consecutive start last weekend in QPR's meeting with Stoke City.

The 35-year-old went on to score a crucial goal for the R's at the bet365 Stadium.

Adomah's second-half strike secured all three points for QPR in this particular clash.

As a result of this victory, QPR managed to retain their Championship status for another year as they moved six points clear of the relegation zone.

The R's will be hoping to end the current term on a high by securing a positive result in their showdown with Brisol City on Monday.

Ainsworth's attention will then switch to resolving the futures of some of the current members of QPR's squad.

Whereas there are a number of individuals who are out-of-contract this summer, Adomah's deal does not officially expire until 2024.

What did QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth have to say about Albert Adomah's future?

Making reference to Adomah's current situation at QPR, Ainsworth has admitted that he still believes the winger has plenty to give for the club in the Championship.

Speaking to West London Sport, Ainsworth said: "I've done this (extended older players' careers).

"I did it at Wycombe in my last job with (Adebayo) Akinfenwa, Matt Bloomfield and Sam Vokes - all 34-plus.

"I think there's time left in Albert yet.

"People probably wrote him off a year ago, but I think there's still time in Albert."

Will Adomah be able to help QPR push on in the 2023/24 season?

With Ainsworth suggesting that Adomah will still have a role to play at QPR next season, it will be interesting to see whether he will go on to make a positive impact later this year.

While the former Middlesbrough man has only provided two direct goal contributions in the Championship this season, he could use his wealth of experience at this level to his advantage in the 2023/24 campaign.

Adomah knows exactly what it takes to compete in the second-tier as he has made 518 appearances in this division during his career to date.

By maintaining his fitness as well as his consistency, the winger could potentially help QPR achieve a relative amount of success next season.