Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth has hinted that his side won't be splashing the cash this summer in a bid to halt their decline, speaking to Capital Football.

The 49-year-old has hinted that it will be a busy summer at Loftus Road following such a disappointing season, starting brightly but then declining quite dramatically during the latter stages of Michael Beale's tenure and failing to stop their fall until the very latter stages of the campaign.

Victories against Burnley and Stoke City allowed them to seal their survival - but their 2-0 defeat against Bristol City on the final day reinforced the amount of work that needs to be done to turn things around in the English capital.

Although some supporters will argue that those changes need to come in the boardroom, the playing squad may also need freshening up to ensure they can have a much more successful 2023/24 campaign.

Gareth Ainsworth's admission

For those hoping to see QPR spend quite a bit of money, they look set to be disappointed with Ainsworth clarifying the club's financial situation after yesterday's clash against the Robins.

Speaking about what can be expected during the summer window, the ex-Wycombe Wanderers boss said: "I'm pretty sure there will be a lot of comings and goings throughout the summer.

"This club is not the one it used to be that went out and spent millions of pounds on players and paid them too much - it's just not that club any more and I wouldn't have the job if it was.

"I want to be here to sort things out and I'll do my best to do that.

"It's going to be tough without a shadow of a doubt in the coming seasons, but given the backing and with the right characters here, the right players, getting them fit and getting them an identity, with commitment and passion for the cause, we all think [everything] can be upped."

Who could be sold to boost QPR's budget?

Ilias Chair is a name that comes to mind straight away because it wouldn't be a surprise to see him attract Premier League appearances during the summer.

QPR's supporters will want to see him stay but whether the club can persuade him to remain at Loftus Road remains to be seen.

Chris Willock could potentially have the option in his contract triggered to extend his stay by a further 12 months - but you could see him being sold if a suitable bid arrives.

Seny Dieng has been linked with a move away, with Reims believed to be interested in him ahead of a potential summer approach. His contract expires in 2024, so QPR may see the summer as a good time to cash in.

And up top, Lyndon Dykes has been linked with a move away from the club on numerous occasions. It remains to be seen if a formal approach is made for him though.