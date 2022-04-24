Gareth Ainsworth makes “deserved” claim around Wycombe’s win over Sheffield Wednesday

Wycombe played a big match against Sheffield Wednesday yesterday and were able to come out victorious with a 1-0 victory.

Jordon Obita scored the only goal of the game for the Chairboys in the 62nd minute.

The win means Wycombe remain in the League One play-off places but they are only one point clear of the Owls who have a game in hand so their task is not over yet.

However, yesterday’s victory was massively important and one Wycombe boss Gareth Ainsworth thought was thoroughly deserved as he told Yorkshire Live: “It was nothing more than we deserved. After we rolled in the first half, I wanted to tell the boys how I wanted them to play the first half better, but I thought what’s the point in that?

“This was because we’re now in the second half so I needed to tell them how to win the second half and I think that riding the storm during the first half was really important and today was really a game of two halves.

“We put a full press on them in the second half so they couldn’t get behind us and Chris Forino and Ryan Tafazolli had to win those headers which they did, as we really stepped on them.

“My son would call it a ‘sweaty goal’ as that’s what they call it on FIFA, but it was a brilliant run by Daryl Horgan and the awareness he has to find Jordon Obita.

“I thought we edged it, but it could have been a draw as Sheffield Wednesday are a Championship side, and every player they have is Championship calibre so that makes this result so sweet. It was a tough game.”

While Wycombe sit sixth in the third-tier standings, Sheffield Wednesday are seventh, a point behind the Chairboys, although they do have one more game left to play in the regular season than Ainsworth’s side.

The Verdict:

Yesterday’s win was a brilliant result for Wycombe and one that definitely keeps their play-off hopes alive.

Unfortunately with the teams around them also winning and Sheffield Wednesday having a game in hand, their is still work to be done in their final game to secure their top six finish.

However, yesterday’s win no doubt gave the side a lot of confidence to take forward and with only Burton left to play, the Chairboys have a great chance at winning that game.

It will go to the final day this play-off race but Wycombe look certain to do everything in their power to get themselves in the top six.

For Sheffield Wednesday however, this defeat means that the pressure is now very much on Darren Moore’s side heading into the final week of the campaign, with two big games left to play.