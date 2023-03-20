Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth believes his side will get the wins needed to keep themselves in the Championship, speaking to Time Series following their 1-0 loss against Birmingham City at the weekend.

The West London outfit are currently in 19th position and just six points above the relegation zone now following their most recent defeat, with Tahith Chong's third-minute strike consigning them to another defeat at Loftus Road.

Although they were able to come out on top against Watford earlier this month, they have been woeful since the latter stages of Mick Beale's tenure in the English capital and having been at the top of the table earlier in the season, relegation is now a real possibility.

Any confidence they may have gained from their victory against the Hornets will have been wiped out just days later, with their 6-1 loss at Blackpool last week shocking many considering how poor the Seasiders have been for much of this season.

Going into the international break, they will be worried about the prospect of being sucked into the bottom three despite some of the teams around them potentially set to receive points deductions including Reading and Wigan Athletic.

Ainsworth remains optimistic though - and believes they can get enough points on the board between now and the end of this term.

The 49-year-old said: "We've got eight cup finals to go and we need to win a couple of them.

"I believe we can do that. In the next couple of weeks, with all the injuries coming back, I think that will boost the squad and the morale will raise."

The Verdict:

They have some winnable games coming up shortly after the international break - but it will be interesting to see whether they can make a positive start after the interval.

Their trip to Wigan Athletic at the start of next month could be crucial for them, with the club also needing to be confident about the prospect of securing a victory against Preston North End, even though the Lilywhites have been good away from home this season.

There are some games that they will find tougher though, with trips to Burnley and West Bromwich Albion on the agenda before the end of the season.

They also face Coventry, Norwich City and Stoke, all of whom could provide them with a tough challenge with the latter looking much better under Alex Neil in recent times.

There's one big positive for them though - and that's the fact they face Bristol City at home on the final day of the campaign. Nigel Pearson's side are unlikely to have too much to play for at that point, so that could be a big opportunity for the Rs to pick up some points.

A win against the Robins could make all the difference, so it will be interesting to see how things pan out for Ainsworth's men.