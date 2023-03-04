Gareth Ainsworth makes confident QPR claim despite poor season

Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth believes he has match-winners in his squad at Loftus Road despite their poor form in 2023, speaking on the BBC 72+ Podcast.

Going into today’s clash against Rotherham United, the West London outfit had failed to win a single league game in 2023 and that consigned them to a place in the bottom half of the division.

They will be particularly disappointed with how their season has panned out considering they made such a promising start to 2022/23, with Michael Beale guiding them to the top of the division.

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

However, their form towards the end of Beale’s tenure dropped off massively and successor Neil Critchley was unable to turn the tide, leaving Ainsworth to pick up the pieces as he looks to guide his new team to safety.

The lack of depth in their forward department with Lyndon Dykes out is a slight concern – but the former Wycombe Wanderers boss has some decent players at his disposal and will be looking to put clear daylight between his side and the likes of Blackpool, Cardiff City, Huddersfield Town, Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic.

Not only does he believe he has some players of a high calibre – but he also thinks some members of his squad can be game-changers.

He said (44:57): “I know what I’m working with, I know what I’m not working with which is more important with the players in the treatment room which is really tough for me to take.

“But I’ve got some good boys in this team, I’ve got some real talent in this team. You talk about Stefan Johansen, a Norwegian international. Chris Martin has come in, I think he’s a fantastic character, leader and striker up top with Jamal Lowe and players like that.

“We’ve got match-winners in this team, with some youngsters coming through as well.”

The Verdict:

There are certainly some players who can step up to the plate and make a real difference at this level.

In goal, Seny Dieng has been an excellent servant to QPR and will probably become one of Ainsworth’s favourites, with the likes of Rob Dickie and Jimmy Dunne able to contribute when available and on top form.

At the top end of the pitch, it’s a shame Dykes and Chris Willock aren’t available because they could have made a difference along with Ilias Chair and Jamal Lowe who have proved their worth at this level before.

It’s just a shame they didn’t have a more successful January transfer window because that wouldn’t have allowed Ainsworth to pick from more options, giving him an even better chance of keeping the club above the dotted line.

Regardless of this, they shouldn’t be in the bottom half of the division at this point, let alone in danger of relegation, so it’s up to both the players and the coaches to live up to their potential and guide themselves into a more comfortable position.

If they can do that, the club can then plan for the summer and ensure a repeat of this term doesn’t happen during the 2023/24 season.