Gareth Ainsworth issues verdict on Ipswich Town

Wycombe Wanderers’ 100% home record came to an end last night, with Ipswich Town running out as 4-1 winners.

David Wheeler opened the scoring for the hosts in the 17th minute, but 10 minutes later, parity was restored through summer signing Bersant Celina.

Macauley Bonne netted his 11th goal of the season to push The Tractor Boys into the lead early in the second half before Wes Burns scored a third on the hour-mark.

Celina then doubled his tally for the evening in the closing stages, concluding a productive night’s work in Buckinghamshire for the Suffolk club.

Speaking to Wycombe’s media after the match, Ainsworth heaped his praise onto Ipswich: “Ipswich will be up there, without a doubt. They are a good, good side.

“It’s taken them a while to click. They’ve spent a lot of money getting a good squad together and rightly so – they want to get back in the Championship.

“We’re a good side too though. The bigger picture is we’ve won six out of seven games at home. I’m really proud of the boys.”

The verdict

Ipswich’s slow start to the season was certainly predicted by a lot of people, but not many people expected the extent of difficulties faced.

They have seemingly turned a corner now and are look towards the play-off positions, in what is an extremely competitive league.

Wycombe have been excellent on home soil this season, and to dismantle them in the manner they did is a huge credit to Paul Cook and Co.

The Tractor Boys should be operating at the top end of the division as the 2021/22 campaign progresses, and in total fairness, so should Wycombe.