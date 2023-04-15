Gareth Ainsworth has backed Jake Clarke-Salter to make an impact with QPR.

The defender signed for the London club last summer having been released by Chelsea at the end of last season.

Clarke-Salter has been out of action since February with an injury issue, but Ainsworth is hopeful that he can make his return to the team before the end of this campaign.

Does Clarke-Salter have a future with QPR?

The 25-year-old has made just 14 league appearances for Rangers this season, making just 12 starts, as the team sits in the bottom half of the Championship table.

The defender’s last appearance came in a 1-1 draw against Huddersfield Town in early February, when Neil Critchley was still in charge at the club.

Ainsworth praised the former Chelsea player and claimed that he can still make an impact at the club this term.

The QPR boss has struggled to improve results since taking charge at Loftus Road, but he sees Clarke-Salter as part of his future plans with the Hoops.

“I really rate Jake and hopefully he can be a bonus for us coming up towards the end of the season,” said Ainsworth, via West London Sport.

“I don’t think you’ve seen the last of Jake Clarke-Salter this season.

“I think he’ll be back by the end of the season and get some game time, which is great.

“He’s out on the [training] pitch now and once that happens it’s about getting in the squad and team – or the B team maybe for a game.”

Clarke-Salter had a stretch of games before the World Cup under previous manager Michael Beale, but fitness issues have plagued his campaign.

It remains to be seen whether he will make his return to full fitness in time to compete for QPR again this season.

QPR go into the weekend sitting 20th in the table, with a clash against promotion contending Coventry City to come later this afternoon.

Is Ainsworth the man to bring QPR forward?

Ainsworth replaced Critchley in late February in what is only his second managerial role in football.

The former QPR player spent 11 years with Wycombe Wanderers, where he enjoyed a lot of success.

But the London club represents a new challenge, with maintaining Championship survival now the immediate goal.

However, QPR will be aiming to compete further up the table next season, meaning it will be a big summer ahead at Loftus Road as they look to turn things around with this squad.