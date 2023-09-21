Highlights QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth wants his players to be more clinical in front of goal and finish teams off when they're on top, as they prepare to face a struggling Birmingham City side.

After the Swansea City draw, Ainsworth emphasised the need to convert chances into goals and secure wins rather than draws.

Ainsworth believes that any team can beat anyone in the Championship, including Birmingham City, who have lost three out of their last four games.

QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth has challenged his players to be more clinical in front of goal and start putting teams to bed with one eye on Friday's trip to St Andrew's to face a Birmingham City side that have hit a rocky patch of form.

Ainsworth reiterated that "anyone will beat anyone" in the Championship as he looked ahead to the game against Birmingham, who have lost three of their last four games.

Lyndon Dykes' flying header in second half stoppage time salvaged a point for the R's at Loftus Road on Tuesday evening in a game that they were unfortunate not to win - with Swansea City's goal coming off the hand of Josh Ginnelly and the hosts in the driving seat for long periods.

Gareth Ainsworth's challenge to QPR players

They struggled to test Swans goalkeeper Carl Rushworth before Dykes' glancing header in the third minute of stoppage time and Ainsworth highlighted their form in front of goal as an area of improvement ahead of Friday's game against Blues.

He told FLW: "Listen, if that result had been 1-1 and Swansea had scored at the end it would've been a different feeling. It's always nice when it goes that way around but you'd rather win one and lose one than draw two.

"Wins are great but we need to start putting teams to bed when we're on top like we were - especially second half."

He added: "The points haul isn't what we wanted but I think performances have been great - the endeavour and the chances created. It's just now hitting the target. Can we finally seal the deal on a few of these? Because we're creating too many, we're getting in good areas too many times, not to make it count."

Gareth Ainsworth looks ahead to Birmingham City v QPR

John Eustace's side were among the early pacesetters in the Championship but a run of three losses in their last four in all competitions and back-to-back losses after the international break, including a 2-1 defeat to Preston North End last week, has seen them drop back.

As such, it could be a good time for the R's to head to the Second City.

"Listen, anyone will beat anyone in this league - believe me," said Ainsworth when asked about Friday's game. "I think there's a long way to go in the season, I think the table will change dramatically by the end of the year. I envisage the teams at the bottom will find some form and the teams at the top will get beat.

"Birmingham looked like a very strong side and they've lost three out of four. It's a very tough league the Championship, a very tough division this season, but we are going to be competitive in this Championship if we keep everyone fit and that's key."

Who do QPR play next?

After the trip to Birmingham, QPR return to Loftus Road on Saturday 30th September to face a Coventry City side that have just one win from their first seven games.

The start of October sees them head to Elland Road to face Leeds United and then host Blackburn Rovers.