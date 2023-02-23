Gareth Ainsworth issues passionate plea to QPR supporters ahead of Loftus Road return

On Saturday afternoon, Gareth Ainsworth will embark on an emotional homecoming at Loftus Road as he takes to the dugout for the very first time as the permanent manager of Queens Park Rangers.

Having spent seven years at the Hoops in his playing days, which also included two separate stints in caretaker charge of the side, Ainsworth has finally been appointed as head coach of the club some 13 years after departing.

Ainsworth has gone on to be fiercely loyal to Wycombe Wanderers, joining as a player in 2010 before becoming their manager in 2012, and he has spent over 10 years at Adams Park and led them to two promotions, including a historic one to the Championship in 2020.

He has a big task on his hands though to turn around the fortunes of the R’s, with previous manager Neil Critchley winning just one of his 12 games in charge, and recent form has seen the Londoners drop to 18th position in the Championship and just eight points off the relegation zone.

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

Morale may be low at the club and amongst its supporters recently, but Ainsworth has issued an impassioned plea ahead of his return match this weekend against Blackburn Rovers.

“Please get behind us, I know it’s been tough,” Ainsworth is quoted as saying by QPR’s official Twitter account.

“I love Loftus Road, I can’t wait to see the fans on Saturday, win, lose or draw we will give everything.

💬 Please get behind us, I know it's been tough. I love Loftus Road, I can’t wait to see the fans on Saturday, win, lose or draw we will give everything. #QPR | #QPRBLA pic.twitter.com/oXN3lyvBUl — QPR FC (@QPR) February 23, 2023

The Verdict

Some may have been split beforehand on Ainsworth’s appointment, but once he is welcomed at Loftus Road once again on Saturday then everyone will be fully behind him.

He may not have started his career at Loftus Road, but the amount of time he ended up spending at the club means that blue and white runs through his blood, and he will put everything into the job to make QPR succeed.

Of course, if results do not go his way then as we saw with Critchley, Ainsworth could be out of a job and it could potentially sour his good relationship with the fanbase.

But it was a risk worth taking in the eyes of Ainsworth, and we will get to see this weekend as to whether he will make an immediate impact.