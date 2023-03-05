Gareth Ainsworth issues optimistic QPR prediction after struggles continue with defeat at Rotherham

QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth has insisted that wins are not far away for his side, after their poor form continued on Saturday.

Having been beaten 3-1 by Blackburn in his first game in charge last weekend, Ainsworth saw his new team overcome by the same scoreline when they took on Rotherham yesterday.

After a double from Jordan Hugill puts the Millers well in control, Jamal Lowe gave the R’s some hope with an 83rd minute penalty, only for Hakeem Odoffin’s 90th minute strike to seal all three points for Rotherham.

That defeat means it is now just one win in 18 league games for QPR, a run that has seen them drop to 20th in the Championship table, seven points clear of the relegation zone.

But despite that, it seems Ainsworth is confident that his side will find a way to turn their form around sooner rather than later.

Speaking after that defeat to the Millers, the QPR boss was quoted by The Kilburn Times as saying: “Both boxes were the telling point. If you give chances away, like we did, at this level you’re going to get punished. We had chances at the other end but did not hit the target.

“We have created more chances than we had in a long time. There were a couple of naive things for a couple of their goals. That was the story of the game. The third goal really took the wind out of us.

“We are missing our seasoned Championship players at the minute. But we have got to get better in both boxes and we will certainly be working on that this week.

“The energy around us has totally lifted. I just want to get that first result. I feel if we carry on like this, the wins are just around the corner.”

QPR are next in acttion on Saturday afternoon, when they host Watford at Loftus Road.

The Verdict

You feel it would be hard for Ainsworth to really say anything else in all honesty.

He has of course, only just come into the club, so he cannot afford to be saying anything that suggests he is already throwing the towel in with regards to this season.

However, there can be no denying the fact that QPR are on a dismal run of form right now, and the longer it goes on like this, the harder wins will be to come by, and the more the question of relegation will grow.

As a result, you get the feeling that even after just two games in charge of the club, the pressure may well be building on Ainsworth to come up with a result from somewhere.