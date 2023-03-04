Gareth Ainsworth issues frank verdict on Les Ferdinand amid QPR supporters’ criticism

Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth believes director of football Les Ferdinand has been the subject of unwarranted criticism from some supporters, speaking on the BBC 72+ Podcast.

The former England international has been criticised along with other key figures at Loftus Road in recent times for a variety of different reasons.

Their appointment of Neil Critchley failed to work out for the best following the departure of Michael Beale, with the ex-Blackpool manager winning just one of his 12 games in charge.

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 True or false: The club was founded over 150 years ago! True False

Slipping down the Championship table, they are currently just eight points above the drop zone and will get dragged into a relegation scrap if Ainsworth is unable to turn around their form, failing to win a single game in 2023 so far.

Not only are their performances on the pitch causing discontent amongst QPR’s fanbase – but also their activity in the transfer window with the club failing to do enough in the transfer window to strengthen key areas and give themselves the best chance of getting themselves out of their current mess.

With this, Ferdinand has come under fire with some even calling for his resignation, but Ainsworth has nothing but nice things to say about the club’s director of football.

He said (41:56): “He just cares so much for the club. He was a legend here and he just wants the best for it and I think he probably gets a bit of stick unfairly from people because all he cares about is this club being successful.

“And it has been through the mill because we’re not the Arsenal and the Chelsea of London, we’re the QPR and how they managed to get in the Premier League and compete was fantastic but it came at a cost.”

The Verdict:

You can understand the supporters’ frustrations with the whole board and most key figures at Loftus Road because their January transfer window simply wasn’t up to scratch and Ferdinand will surely know that.

Chris Martin may have come in as a free agent following the end of the window – but they should have addressed their forward department before that – with Lyndon Dykes’ illness showing how little depth they have in this area.

In terms of their appointment of Critchley, they can be blamed for not backing him fully during the winter but they couldn’t have foreseen that his time in the English capital was going to be so unsuccessful.

Thriving at Blackpool recently and even being brought to Aston Villa by Steven Gerrard you can definitely understand why he was appointed, but it’s a shame that things didn’t work out.

Ferdinand can also count himself unlucky because of the Beale saga – because the club were almost held hostage by the speculation surrounding his future for much of his stay at Loftus Road and that hasn’t helped matters.

However, there are things the former England international could have done better and that may be an understatement.