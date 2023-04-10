Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth has urged his side's supporters to aim any dissent towards him rather than the players, speaking to his club's media team amid a very tough period.

The Championship side have won just one game in 2023, with that victory coming against Chris Wilder's struggling Watford side, who are in real danger of missing out on the play-offs after failing to perform to their potential for much of the campaign.

That was a rare high point during what has been a very turbulent calendar year, with the second-tier outfit even being knocked out of the FA Cup by Fleetwood Town who currently ply their trade in League One.

What happened against Preston North End?

Coming into this Good Friday game against Ryan Lowe's men, they were in desperate need of securing three points with relegation rivals Rotherham United securing an excellent 3-1 victory in one of the early kick-offs.

Results later in the day didn't go their way either, with Cardiff City sealing a win and Huddersfield Town coming out victorious against the Hornets, leaving them just one point above the relegation zone at this stage.

Reading are the team that are just a single point behind them at this stage - and QPR can count themselves extremely lucky not to be in the bottom three with the Royals recently receiving a six-point deduction.

Gareth Ainsworth's plea

Although it will be a difficult task considering how poorly a lot of their players have performed in recent months, with their decline doing nothing to help morale, Ainsworth has asked the supporters to get fully behind the team from now until the end of this term.

Speaking ahead of today's clash against West Bromwich Albion, the 49-year-old said: "If fans want to vent, then vent at me. I will try to protect my players, that is part of my job. It is up to me to know which players aren’t giving their best if the fans are frustrated at that.

"But please be with us and stick with us. I understand the fans’ frustrations and I don’t have any issue with the supporters venting - that is being a football fan, that is what people do."

Is there light at the end of the tunnel for QPR?

Considering their recent form, some would argue that they are one of the favourites to be relegated at the end of this season.

Looking at their final six fixtures, they have some extremely tough games coming up, with Ainsworth's men the clear underdogs going into this afternoon's clash against West Brom.

They also face difficult away games against Burnley and Stoke City, with the latter impressing in recent months and showing why they have a chance of being involved in the promotion mix next term.

In terms of their home clashes, they come up against Coventry, Norwich and Bristol City. The Sky Blues and the Canaries are still in contention to secure a place in the play-offs so those games are likely to be a real test.

The Robins, on the other hand, will have nothing to play for on the final day of the season and that could enable QPR to secure a much-needed win, but they need to get at least a couple of wins on the board before their clash in May against Nigel Pearson's men.

One thing is for certain: it looks set to be a nerve-racking end to this term for Ainsworth's team.