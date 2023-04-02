Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth says he maintains his belief that his side will not be relegated from the Championship following the 1-0 defeat to bottom side Wigan Athletic at the DW Stadium on Saturday.

Ainsworth's poor start to life at Loftus Road continued with the disappointing loss to the Latics, with Max Power's sixth-minute penalty securing all three points for the hosts after Leon Balogun brought down Danel Sinani.

The Hoops struggled to create many chances of note throughout, with Kenneth Paal coming closest when his long-range effort in injury time was kept out by Ben Amos.

It was their fifth defeat in six games since Ainsworth replaced Neil Critchley in February and after Huddersfield Town's win over Middlesbrough, the R's now sit just three points above the relegation zone.

But despite their dismal recent run, the 49-year-old insists his side will stay in the second tier and believes the return of the likes of Ilias Chair and Chris Willock will be key to their survival hopes.

"I think you saw what Chris and Ilias can give us. They give us composure on the ball, Chris can open a lock and Ilias carries you up the pitch and can deliver great crosses," Ainsworth told West London Sport.

“I know they can both score goals and this will be crucial for us going forward

“There’s no panic in me. I know it’s going to come. I know these boys are good enough to win games in this division.

“I’m sure there’s a couple of wins in these next seven games, which I believe will keep us in the Championship.”

Will QPR avoid relegation?

There is no doubt that the R's are now in a serious relegation battle.

Ainsworth should not shoulder all the blame for his side's current predicament as the decline had set in long before his move from Wycombe Wanderers, but his appointment has so far made little impact.

The Hoops have suffered some damaging defeats in Ainsworth's tenure, losing to relegation rivals in Rotherham United, Blackpool and the Latics which has signficantly worsened their plight.

The R's have some tough fixtures on the horizon against the likes of Preston North End, West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City, Norwich City and Burnley and their form does not offer optimism they can secure positive results from those games.

After sitting top of the division in late October, the Hoops have won just two of their last 23 league games and in truth, it is difficult not to fear the worst for them at this point.