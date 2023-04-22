Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth has revealed his team see today's game against Burnley as a massive opportunity to cause an upset, speaking to the Evening Standard.

There are currently 20 places separating the two sides in the Championship table - a real shock considering QPR spent time at the top of the division during the early stages of the 2022/23 campaign.

Whilst the Clarets have dominated, the West London side have declined rapidly and find themselves just one point above the relegation zone going into today's game at Turf Moor, with their draw against Norwich City in midweek allowing them to stay above the bottom three.

The state of play at QPR

They will be desperate to secure a point or three in Lancashire today considering their current position, with Reading sitting just one point below them at this stage.

The one good bit of news for QPR is the fact the Royals can't seem to pick up a win to save their lives - and the Berkshire outfit face a difficult task this afternoon as they travel to the Midlands to face Coventry City.

Ainsworth's side will be hoping Viktor Gyokeres and the Sky Blues' other key players can step up to secure a win for the hosts - but Noel Hunt's team will also be desperate to get a win under their belts to get themselves out of the drop zone.

The Clarets have gone unbeaten in the league since their defeat against Sheffield United during the early stages of November - and they have something to play for today with Vincent Kompany's men having the opportunity to secure the title.

They will be desperate to do it in front of their home supporters this afternoon after sealing promotion at the Riverside, so there will be no shortage of motivation for the Clarets to turn up and put in a good performance.

Ainsworth, however, sees this game as a real opportunity for his team.

Speaking ahead of the match, he said: "Everyone has written us off in this game and a lot of people have written us off in the league as well. I will be reminding the boys of that and making sure they don’t fear anything. That’s the attitude I want from them.

"For us, we see this as a massive opportunity to upset the formbook in a big way. It is going to be an intense atmosphere at a packed-out Turf Moor, but QPR tend to do well in these situations.

"We have got nothing to lose, everyone expects Burnley to win the title on Saturday and we are going to do everything we can to try and stop them."

Is this a real opportunity for QPR?

QPR certainly have the players on paper to give the Clarets a run for their money and this is why they should be confident going into this match.

The Lancashire outfit are one of the best teams that the second tier has ever seen - but they have wobbled in recent games and surely have to lose at some point between now and the end of the season.

Ainsworth's men could be the team to overcome them considering some will see this game as a free hit for the visitors at Turf Moor despite their current position.

They aren't expected to win, so they may as well play with no fear and express themselves, something that will surely increase their chances of picking up a point or three.