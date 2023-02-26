Gareth Ainsworth issues clear message to QPR supporters following defeat v Blackburn Rovers

Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth has promised his new side’s supporters that their first win under his stewardship will come soon and that his team will be “super-competitive” in the not-so-distant future, speaking to West London Sport.

Coming into yesterday’s match against Blackburn Rovers, they had won just one league match since October, making Jon Dahl Tomasson’s side the firm favourites to secure all three points.

Sam Gallagher put the visitors in front at Loftus Road in the 14th minute, capitalising on a deflected cross, though that was cancelled out 10 minutes later when Tim Iroegbunam equalised for Ainsworth’s men.

It would be the Lancashire outfit that would come away with all three points though, with Sammie Szmodics making the most of Lewis Travis’ excellent through ball to restore their lead in the second minute of stoppage time at the end of the first half.

With the game still not finished as a contest though, Gallagher doubled Blackburn’s advantage on the hour mark with the forward having the simple task of tapping home following some excellent work by Joe Rankin-Costello on the right-hand side.

This defeat is another setback for QPR – but Ainsworth remained optimistic following the final whistle as he sent a clear message to their fanbase.

Addressing the supporters directly, he said: “I’m firmly of the belief that we can turn this around and get this club moving in the right direction again.

“I’d say to the fans: that win is coming, I’ve got some good boys in there and I’m sure we’re going to be super-competitive very shortly.”

The Verdict:

It could be argued that QPR were defeated by two bits of brilliance, with Travis’ through ball to Szmodics for the second goal arguably deserving to be deemed world class.

Rankin-Costello’s contribution for the third goal was also superb, so the hosts shouldn’t feel too down about yesterday’s game, especially when considering they faced a side that are in the promotion mix at this point.

They definitely have some winnable games coming up before the international break, with the side certainly having the ingredients to go to Rotherham United and claim an away win there.

On paper, they may be the underdogs against another upcoming opponent in Watford, but Slaven Bilic’s side haven’t been hugely convincing recently and that will provide them with an opportunity to win another three points.

Also facing Blackpool and Birmingham City, two sides at the lower end of the division, wins against both of them and Rotherham could pretty much secure their place in the Championship for another season.