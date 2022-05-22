Gareth Ainsworth hints at Wycombe Wanderers future amidst QPR and Blackburn interest

Gareth Ainsworth has told BBC Sport that he plans to stay at Adams Park “as long as people are happy” with him in charge.

Wycombe Wanderers were beaten 2-0 in yesterday’s League One play-off final, with Sunderland going on to earn their place in next season’s Championship, striking gold on their fourth attempt in the third tier.

Ainsworth, who has been linked with the managerial vacancies at QPR and Blackburn Rovers in the higher division, has dealt both clubs in pursuit with his latest comments.

Proceeding to tell the BBC of his pride for the football club and its supporters, Ainsworth said: “To see the kids, this new generation, wearing Wycombe shirts and getting behind their team, I think we’ve got a good future at this football club,” he said.

“I’m proud to say the boys have given absolutely everything on the pitch. I’m a proud manager today.

“It’s a day when we wanted to perform and we missed out.

“I think the quality today told, just in the final third [it] just escaped them today.”

The verdict

Ainsworth has once again done an excellent job at Wycombe this season, achieving a play-off finish with one of the smallest budgets in the division.

The Chairboys managed promotion to the Championship via the play-offs during the 2019/20 campaign, giving a strong account of themselves during the 2020/21 second-tier season.

Ainsworth has reached heights that most Wycombe fans thought would be insurmountable, which is why he has attracted the attention of clubs back in the higher league.

Should they keep hold of their manager, and the core of the squad, it will be no surprise to see the Chairboys there or thereabouts next season.