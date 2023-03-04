Gareth Ainsworth has just hours to make these 2 QPR player decisions pre-Rotherham

Winless in their last 11 league games, QPR will be hoping to avoid a relegation battle as the rest of the Championship campaign plays out.

The Rs currently sit eight points above Huddersfield Town in 22nd position but the Terriers possess a game in hand on the West London club.

Now under the stewardship of Gareth Ainsworth, the QPR hierarchy will be hoping that the managerial change can bring back positivity to Loftus Road.

Next up for Ainsworth side is a trip to Rotherham United this afternoon, with the Millers sitting two points and two places below the Rs.

Whilst we wait and see how today’s fixture in Yorkshire plays out, here, we take a look at two QPR player decisions Ainsworth will be pondering over…

Replacing the creative void Ilias Chair leaves

It is no secret that Ilias Chair is someone who has struggled for form this season, however, he is someone who can deliver a bit of magic in big moments.

This means he has remained a regular starter for the Rs over this tricky period of form but he is now set to miss today’s game through injury.

Tyler Roberts is expected to be fit and available, and subsequently, he could be tasked with coming in for the classy Moroccan.

Albert Adomah could also feature from the start, whilst the likes of Taylor Richards and Elijah Bonner-Dixon possess the versatility required to operate out wide.

Sinclair Armstrong’s availability and what it could mean

Sinclair Armstrong has proven to be an exciting young talent who has been managed rather carefully by the Rs since breaking through into the first team picture.

A player with an incredibly high ceiling, he has caused difficulty for opponents on several occasions this season and is a useful weapon for Ainsworth to have in his arsenal.

Battling with Chris Martin and Jamal Lowe for a starting spot during what remains of this campaign, he has the ability to be awarded some minutes from the start.

However, returning from a minor injury, he might be better deployed from the bench if the Rs need to impose themselves more on the Millers.