Gareth Ainsworth gives QPR fitness update with several players on sidelines

Queens Park Rangers take on Watford this weekend in the Sky Bet Championship as they aim to get a first win on the board under Gareth Ainsworth.

Rangers have spiralled down the league table in 2023 and now find themselves really at risk of relegation into Sky Bet League One, which is scarcely believable given the talent they have in their squad.

However, a mixture of fitness issues and below-par performances has left them hovering above the dropzone and with loss after loss coming at the moment they really are in dire straits.

This weekend, they take on a Watford side that has also recently changed manager, with Chris Wilder arriving at the club earlier this week, and so it’s going to likely be a real challenge against the Hornets.

Speaking ahead of the game, manager Ainsworth gave an update on the fitness of his players:

“I’ve got a whole team out at the minute – the back four who started the season and the likes of Ilias, Chris and Lyndon. They’re all good Championship players and that’s hurting us.

“But things are only going to get better. We’ll hopefully be able to welcome back a couple of players this weekend.

“Lyndon is very close and will play a big part in the run-in. We’re really pleased with his progress and he’s desperate to get back and help turn our fortunes around.

“Leon is also on track, which is good. He had a couple of setbacks but is very close to being back.

“Jake is a little bit further away. Hopefully we can get them both back for the important games to come.”

The Verdict

QPR will be desperate to see that these players return to the side and form as soon as possible given they’re now 20th in the league.

They have the ability and quality to turn it around but saying it is easier than doing it, and now they need to roll their sleeves up and get some points on the board before those below them start to reel them in.