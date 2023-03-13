Gareth Ainsworth gives positive fitness update on two QPR players

Queens Park Rangers will be hoping their weekend win over Watford in the Sky Bet Championship is going to be a catalyst for the rest of the season.

The Hoops have been struggling for a while and find themselves just a few spots above the relegation zone as we head into the final quarter of the campaign.

Indeed, it’s largely been a year to forget but if they can finish strongly and then build something for next season they will at least be able to take some positives from that.

Speaking ahead of the game with Blackpool this week, meanwhile, another positive from manager Gareth Ainsworth came in the form of an injury update concerning two players ahead of the weekend.

Speaking via the club’s Twitter, he said:

“We’re hoping we can get a couple more bodies back in the squad before the weekend.

“Chair and Paal are very close.”

The Verdict

QPR have had next to no luck with injuries of late, with that demonstrated again at the weekend as Sam Field had to drop into defence against Watford – something he did actually really well.

There’s still lots of work for QPR to do this season, then, but it seems as though they might be about to potentially start turning a corner – time will tell.

Think you’re a hardcore QPR fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club