Queens Park Rangers manager Gareth Ainsworth has admitted that he can't make the changes he wants at the club until the summer, speaking to Coventry Live.

The West London outfit currently sit just one point above the drop zone at this stage following their latest defeat, with their 3-0 defeat against Coventry City only going on to create further discontent at Loftus Road.

Winning just one league game all calendar year, Ainsworth has been unable to halt QPR's decline and he has just four games left to rescue their season, with the club likely to need some points between now and the end of the season to remain afloat in the Championship.

Speaking after their loss against the Sky Blues, Ainsworth hinted that there would be big changes at the club in the summer if he remained in his post.

He said: "It’s hard. But I came in with open eyes.

"There’s a hell of a lot to change here, but I can’t do it in the period of time I’ve got until the end of the season.

"I’ve just got to try and manufacture teams that get results."

QPR's upcoming games

You have to wonder whether they will be able to get the results needed to get themselves over the line.

The one big advantage they have is the fact there are other teams around them who could easily fall into the bottom three and that's a boost for them - because they will probably be relying on other results to go their way as well.

Coming up against Norwich City in midweek, that could be a good opportunity for Ainsworth's men because the Canaries are likely to be mentally fragile following their 5-1 defeat against Middlesbrough at the Riverside on Friday.

However, they then go to Turf Moor to face league leaders Burnley and then travel to face Stoke City, who have improved their results in recent months.

Bristol City is their last game though - and that's a big opportunity for QPR to capitalise considering the Robins have nothing to play for.

What changes need to be made at QPR?

It does seem as though a rebuild could benefit the club because some of their first-teamers have failed to step up to the plate in recent months and that's a real disappointment.

They looked like an excellent outfit during the early stages of the campaign - but haven't lived up to expectations since and are extremely lucky that Reading have had six points deducted.

Quite frankly, players haven't lived up to expectations and that needs to be addressed as a matter of urgency, even though some supporters are also taking aim at key off-field figures including Les Ferdinand.

Those inside the club should know what changes need to be made and there will need to be alterations - because they can't afford to have another season like this.

For a side that looked to be in with a shout of getting into the play-offs last season, their decline has been shocking and the fact both Neil Critchley and Ainsworth have struggled shows that there are major problems that need to be looked at.

Whether Ainsworth is the man to address these issues is currently unclear.