The team's poor performance and results in the opening months of the season make it seem like the right time for a new coach to come in and turn things around.

Ainsworth remains confident in his squad's ability to pick up enough points, but the pressure is mounting for a change in the dugout.

Under pressure QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth hasn't been told by his players or the club chiefs that he has lost their backing and will keep fighting until he is told to stop, he claimed after Saturday's 4-0 defeat to Blackburn Rovers.

The R's are in the bottom three with 11 points from their first eight Championship games and look set for another season battling relegation having only narrowly avoided the drop last term.

Ainsworth took charge of the club in February after Neil Critchley's ill-fated spell with wins against Watford and Burnley ultimately enough to help him steer the West Londoners to safety.

The 50-year-old's exploits as an R's player meant he arrived with an immediate connection to the supporters and credit in the bank but the majority of that looks to be spent and his side were booed off against Rovers on Saturday.

Gareth Ainsworth discusses his QPR future

With two weeks until the next Championship fixture, the October international break does offer the club chiefs the chance to make a change in the dugout in a bid to turn their fortunes around.

But Ainsworth told FLW on Saturday that he still felt he had the backing of the dressing room and those above him.

He said: "Not good enough. Not good enough from QPR today. I apologise to the fans. The players have given their all but it's not good enough. I've got to make that all better, I've got to make my all better if that's the problem. We've got to find a way to start winning games because that was not good enough."

Ainsworth added: "Listen, I haven't been told that nobody's backing me, players or board, so I'll carry on the way I'm going. Like I say, I'm a fighter. I don't fear anything because I can look in the mirror and know I gave my best every time I walked into the training ground, picked a team, or managed a game. I gave my best, if that's not good enough then I'll be told but at the moment I intend to go away to make myself and these players better, that's the way forward."

Asked if this was the hardest challenged he'd faced in his career, he responded: "No. I've been in some pretty tough places before. It's football. It's a tough old thing. If you start looking at it like that then you can lose sight of reality. There are a lot worse things in the world. I know where I am. I'm going to work really hard to get out of this. Like I say, you give your best - that's all I ever tell my kids - you give your best that's all you need to do and I give my best every single day."

The R's boss concluded: "I believe that we've got a better squad than we had when I first came in. It didn't show today in the result but I'm super confident that we can pick enough points up with this squad."

Should QPR sack Gareth Ainsworth?

It would be no surprise if they pulled the plug.

While there have been some signs of progress at Loftus Road during Ainsworth's tenure, the manner of Saturday's defeat was hugely concerning and it did not look like his players were playing for him by the end.

He arrived with the club in a tough spot but ultimately, performances and results in the opening months of the 2023/24 campaign have not been good enough and it looks the right time for someone else to get the chance to change things in W12.