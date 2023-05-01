Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth believes peope need to realise that his team will find it difficult to compete with the big sides in their neck of the woods, speaking to West London Sport.

Ainsworth's men have endured a very poor campaign - but it could have been much worse for them with relegation previously on the cards.

Recent wins against Burnley and Stoke City have secured their mathematical safety - but there's a considerable amount of work to do be done in the summer if they want to be competing at the top end of the division again.

The story of QPR's campaign

During the early stages of the season under Michael Beale, they spent time at the top of the table, but they struggled during the latter part of his tenure and haven't managed to fully recover since then.

Neil Critchley failed to get a tune out of his players during the short time he was at Loftus Road and Ainsworth has struggled massively during a considerable chunk of his tenure, although he will be delighted with his team's recent victories at Loftus Road and the bet365 Stadium.

Now sitting seven points above Reading with just one game left to go this season, the players can now afford to relax a little more, but work behind the scenes will have been ramped up following their win at Stoke.

Ainsworth believes the location of his side makes them a "victim", with many clubs around them including Arsenal, Brentford, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur having far more to spend than them.

He said: "We are a fantastic, historical magical club, but football is getting so big and so rich. I know we’re west London and we’re in there, but also we’ve got to realise it’s difficult to compete with some of these super-teams, I’d call them.

"We’re victims of Arsenal new stadium, Chelsea down the road, Tottenham new stadium. We’re proud of Loftus Road but sometimes it’s just so tough to compete.

"But I’ll find a way and I can’t wait to get stuck into a transfer window and a pre-season in the Championship, which was always the aim."

How can they compete?

Brentford didn't just become a formidable Premier League force overnight, they recruited well and sold players at the right times so they could invest more in their first team.

The sales of Harlee Dean and Maxime Colin to Birmingham City are a prime example, with the club also making a sizeable amount from the sale of Ollie Watkins.

In terms of their current squad, they have some real assets that they could potentially cash in on if they wanted to spend a considerable amount on their team, with Ivan Toney likely to generate a large fee.

If QPR want to replicate their success, they need to take a look into the Bees' methods and look at other sides who have risen through the divisions to get to where they are, including Coventry City and Luton Town who an in an excellent position.

The West London side certainly have the potential to be successful - but their decisions behind the scenes will be crucial in their quest to return to the top flight.