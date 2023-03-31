QPR head coach Gareth Ainsworth has promised to work hard to "take this club back to its best" as he prepares for a vital period in his W12 tenure.

It has been a difficult start for Ainsworth, who has been unable to right the ship despite leading the R's to their first win since December.

The much-loved former player and caretaker boss has lost four of his five games since returning to Loftus Road, which has seen his side drop to within six points of the relegation zone and means patience may be starting to wear a little thin among supporters.

Having had the international break to work with his squad, Ainsworth needs to show progress is being made over the final weeks of the season to reassure the fans and the club chiefs that he is the right man for the job.

His first target will surely be Championship survival but, speaking to West London Sport, the 49-year-old revealed he is looking beyond the end of the season and delivered a firm promise about the future.

"I've got to change a great deal here at this club," he said. "The only reason is that the way I do things is different to other managers and other managers that have been before me. Too many really, obviously things haven't gone great and that's why I'm in the position.

"I need to change a lot to manage the way I want to manage and that will be over time. You can't come in and just do it because there is no transfer window, there's no time really to find out what is wrong and what is right. That comes over time and then eventually I'll be working hard with the people above me to take this club back to its best."

How hard is QPR's run-in?

The R's face relegation-threatened Wigan Athletic tomorrow but beyond that they have some tough games coming up - taking on top six hopefuls Preston North End, West Bromwich Albion, Coventry City, and Norwich City before heading to Turf Moor to play league leaders Burnley.

Stoke City and Bristol City, who are likely to have little to play for, are their final two opponents.

According to SoccerStats run-in analysis, which uses a points per game metric, the R's have the fourth-hardest run-in in the Championship.

The Verdict

This promise from Ainsworth may well fall on death ears at the moment give the R's recent struggles.

Despite the Watford result, he has yet to turn things around at Loftus Road and you feel the jury is still out on him as a head coach.

Given his status as a former fan favourite, he should get more patience than most but his side will have to show something in the final weeks of the season to convince supporters he's the right person to bring the good times back in W12.

Ainsworth is right that he needs time and a transfer window to make the changes necessary but he may have to earn that.