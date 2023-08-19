Highlights QPR boss Gareth Ainsworth wants to keep Chris Willock at the club.

Willock has attracted interest from Bristol City.

The player has less than one year left on his deal, putting the R's in a weak position at the negotiating table.

Queens Park Rangers boss Gareth Ainsworth has revealed that he wants to keep Chris Willock at the club beyond the end of this window, speaking to West London Sport.

The R's have already sold some key players this summer, with Rob Dickie making the move to Bristol City and Seny Dieng making the switch to Middlesbrough.

These sales have allowed Ainsworth's side to spend in the transfer market, but it remains to be seen whether they will have a squad capable of being competitive when the window closes.

Not only have they lost Dickie and Dieng - but they have also released Stefan Johansen and Leon Balogun, leaving the West London side with a decent amount of work to do in terms of incomings this summer.

Thankfully for them, they have already managed to get some deals over the line with seven permanent additions arriving at Loftus Road.

They can then use the loan market during the latter stages of the window if they need to make further additions - but it remains to be seen whether they will need to offload more players to bring more signings in.

Who could leave QPR this summer?

Ilias Chair has been linked with a move away from Loftus Road with Leicester City looking set to step up their interest in the Morocco international.

He has two years left on his contract in the English capital and that puts QPR in a strong negotiating position, but they may want to retain him rather than cash in considering how vital he is to the R's.

It has been claimed that QPR would rather sell Willock than let go of Chair this summer, with the former having less than 12 months on his contract. With this, this window may be their last chance to secure a decent fee for the ex-Arsenal man.

Chair and Willock are the two players that have attracted a decent amount of interest at QPR but Lyndon Dykes is another player that often gets linked with a move away.

Those three could be the three most likely to leave, although Sam Field has been linked with Burnley and Rangers in recent times.

Chris Willock attracting Bristol City interest

Football League World understands Willock is of interest to Bristol City, who have recruited well this summer and could have a decent amount to spend between now and the end of the window following the sale of Alex Scott.

The Robins may struggle to meet his wage demands, but FLW believes Nigel Pearson's side are still keen on getting a deal over the line.

What is Gareth Ainsworth's stance on Chris Willock?

Ainsworth, despite the claim that he would rather sell Willock than Chair, has claimed that the former is in his plans and he does not want to sell him.

He said: "He’s a player who is definitely in my plans.

"I want to keep the best players at this club and Chris Willock is definitely in that category.

"All the rumours that have been on Twitter can be put to bed. Hopefully he’ll play some part for us on Saturday."

Should QPR keep Chris Willock?

Considering the player has less than a year left on his contract, they need to be prepared to accept a big offer for him if he won't put pen to paper on a new contract.

But with the R's already cashing in on some key players, they should be looking to retain Willock and tie him down to a new deal.

He can be a regular goalscorer and assister when in top form and could be an excellent asset alongside Chair again this term.

With QPR struggling last season, they need their best players to stay put if they want to remain afloat in the division again.

And this is why Ainsworth has taken the right stance on the winger.