Highlights QPR manager Gareth Ainsworth is giving little away with regards to Steve Cook's fitness ahead of Saturday's clash with Sunderland.

The centre back was forced off with injury at half time in his side's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough last time out.

Cook has started every Championship game QPR have played since his move from Nottingham Forest in the summer transfer window.

It remains to be seen if Steve Cook will be fit to return to action for QPR when they host Sunderland at Loftus Road on Saturday afternoon.

That's after manager Gareth Ainsworth refused to give much away with regards to the centre back's fitness ahead of that game.

How has Cook fared since joining QPR?

Cook was one of seven new first-team signings to join QPR over the course of the summer transfer window, with the 32-year-old signing from Premier League side Nottingham Forest for an undisclosed fee, signing a two-year deal at Loftus Road.

Since then, the defender has quickly become an important figure for Ainsworth's side, starting all four Championship games that QPR have played since he joined the club.

However, Cook was then forced off at half time during his new side's 2-0 win over Middlesbrough at The Riverside Stadium in the final game before September international break last time out.

Now it remains to be seen whether the 32-year-old will be fit to return to action as QPR resume their campaign this weekend.

What has Ainsworth said about Cook's fitness?

Despite the fact he has been discussing Cook's fitness ahead of that game with Sunderland, Ainsworth is reluctant not to say too much, in an attempt to avoid giving much away about his team selection.

Even so, the QPR boss is clearly keen to have the centre back fit and available for his side as soon as possible.

Providing an update on Cook ahead of that clash with the Black Cats, Ainsworth was quoted by London News Online as saying: “You don’t want to give team selection away but we’re working hard to try to get Steve back into the team and onto the pitch.

“He made a huge difference when he walked through the door with his first game being a win at Cardiff.

“He’s part of that group who are leading the dressing room and he’s a big player for us.

“We’re going to make sure that our best players are on the pitch on Saturday. Steve is definitely in that group with what he’s done, who he is, and the leadership he’s brought to us.

“Sunderland are scoring goals for fun in their last game and we need to make sure we keep that to a minimum.”

If Cook is not fit to feature in that match, then Jake Clarke-Salter, who replaced in at the break in that win over Middlesbrough, could be in line to make his first start of the season on Saturday afternoon.

How have QPR started this season?

It has been something of a mixed start to the campaign for QPR so far this season. With two wins and three defeats from their five league games so far this season, they currently 17th in the early Championship standings.

Sunderland meanwhile are ninth with seven points to their name, having thrashed Southampton 5-0 at the Stadium of Light in their final outing before the September international break.

How important could Cook's return for QPR be against Sunderland?

You do get the feeling that being able to bring Cook back into this would be a major boost for QPR's chances against Sunderland.

The centre back looks to have been one of the club's most reliable defenders so far this season, meaning you feel they will be a better team with him in it.

Not only that, but the experience of so long at such a high level, and leadership that he offers, means you imagine he can help get the best out of his teammates, which could be vital given how confident Sunderland's attack ought to be from their performance against Southampton last time out.

With that in mind, it does feel as though QPR certainly ought to be working hard to have Cook available for this one, although they will need to be careful not to push him too hard, and risk and recurrence of the injury that could leave him facing an even longer spell out of action.