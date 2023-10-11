Highlights QPR's poor run of form has put manager Gareth Ainsworth under increased pressure.

Carlton Palmer believes QPR should support Ainsworth and provide him with the necessary resources to turn things around.

QPR is currently 22nd in the Championship table and has only won two league matches so far this season.

Gareth Ainsworth’s time in charge of QPR is under increasing pressure following the team’s current run of form.

Many tipped QPR to be battling down in the relegation zone prior to the season getting underway.

Those predictions have come to fruition in the early stages of the new campaign, with the Hoops 22nd in the table after the first 11 games.

Ainsworth has been criticised for his managing of the team, with speculation surrounding his future at Loftus Road.

The 50-year-old remains in charge going into the October international break, but it remains to be seen how much longer he will be at the helm of the London club if this form continues.

Should QPR look to replace Gareth Ainsworth?

Carlton Palmer has claimed that Ainsworth’s track record with Wycombe Wanderers shows that he can be successful as a manager.

He believes that QPR need to back the coach and give him the resources he needs in order to turn things around.

“Gareth Ainsworth, the manager of QPR, must be coming under increasing pressure for his job,” Palmer told Football League World.

“QPR have dropped into the bottom three and have lost four out of their last six games, losing their last three straight games, and the last time out a 4-0 thumping against Blackburn.

“I never advocate for a manager to lose his job.

“Gareth has proven himself in a very long and successful stint at Wycombe Wanderers, he knows the game and how to do his job.

“The facts are: in 25 games in charge, five wins, four draws, 16 defeats, not great reading.

“He must be on thin ice, even given all the problems that QPR face financially, he needs resources and he needs them quickly.”

Where are QPR in the Championship table?

QPR are without a win in their last six, with their two league victories coming against Middlesbrough and Cardiff City.

The Hoops just barely survived relegation last season, with a difficult year seeing Ainsworth appointed late in the campaign.

He replaced Neil Critchley, who lasted just a few months in charge after he took over from Michael Beale.

There has been plenty of turnover behind the scenes at QPR, with financial difficulties only making things harder for the manager.

There has been no indication that the club is set to sack Ainsworth, but things could change quickly if form doesn’t improve.

Next up for Ainsworth’s side is a clash away to relegation rivals Huddersfield Town on 21 October.

Can Gareth Ainsworth turn things around at QPR?

Ainsworth did a great job with little resources at Wycombe, but he was unable to keep the team in the Championship when promotion was earned by the club.

Perhaps the second division has proven too much for Ainsworth to handle, and that his ceiling lies in League One.

But the circumstances at Loftus Road have not been easy, and that should be taken into account when judging the job he has done so far.

The return from the break sees QPR face the likes of Huddersfield, West Brom, Leicester City, Rotherham United and Bristol City, which could prove an important five-game run in their campaign and Ainsworth’s tenure in charge.