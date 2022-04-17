Gardner-Hickman starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Forest on Easter Monday

West Brom kept their very faint play-off hopes alive with a win over Blackpool on Friday, keeping them within touching distance of the top six.

The hopes of a play-off push are slim but the Baggies sit just five points off the top six with sides above them stumbling, meaning the game against Nottingham Forest on Monday is huge.

It would be a much needed three points and will go a long way to convincing the West Brom fans and hierarchy that Steve Bruce is the right man to take the club forward.

Whilst chances of a top six finish are low, West Brom can’t allow the last five games to pass them by and will need to be at their best if they are to set foundations for next season, whichever league that may be.

Bruce could start to plan for next season by bringing in several players, but while the chance is their to put pressure on those around the top six, West Brom need to take it.

David Button should continue in goal with Bruce having confirmed Sam Johnstone is unlikely to feature, as he looks set to leave the club this summer. Semi Ajayi will continue in the back three alongside Dara O’Shea who was exceptional in the win over Blackpool on Friday along with Matt Clarke.

It would be a surprise to see Adam Reach dropped from his left wing-back role after providing an assist along with a solid display on Friday. On the other flank is the consistent Darnell Furlong.

Adding extra legs into the midfield would be importannt against a Forest side who like to win the battle in the middle with James Garner and Ryan Yates. So, Taylor Gardner-Hickman will come in alongside Jake Livermore and Jayson Molumby ensuring every blade of grass will be covered.

The surprise omission here would be Andy Carroll who has been superb for West Brom so far, however two games in three days may be too much for the former Liverpool and Newcastle striker so Callum Robinson starts alongside Karlan Grant in the forward positions.

That will give the Forest back line plenty to think about given the impressive partnership that has developed between Grant and Robinson this season.