Gardner-Hickman starts: The predicted West Brom XI to face Barnsley tonight

West Brom will look to move level on points with second-placed Bournemouth this evening when they take on Barnsley at Oakwell.

The game will see Valerien Ismael return to his former club and he will be confident that Albion can make it three wins in a row after they appear to have turned the corner following an inconsistent spell.

However, they do have a remarkably bad record against the Tykes, with Albion not having won this fixture as the away side since 1947.

Nevertheless, that history won’t count for anything this evening and here we look at the XI Ismael is likely to go with…

Pleasingly for the boss, there is good news on the injury front as the depleted side that beat Reading last time out are helped by four returning players who missed through Covid-19.

So, the defensive unit should look strong, with Cedric Kipre, Kyle Bartley and Matt Clarke in front of the reliable Sam Johnstone.

Out wide, Ismael has a big decision to make. Conor Townsend should start as he will give the team more balance down the left flank, and on the opposite side, the exciting Taylor Gardner-Hickman should start.

That would mean leaving Darnell Furlong out, which would be harsh, but the reality is that the youngster has been superb since he came into the XI so he deserves to play.

In midfield, another big call should see Jake Livermore settle for a place on the bench, with Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby given another run in the team after they dominated last week.

Up top, it’s a bit easier for Ismael, with Callum Robinson and Karlan Grant both sure to play considering the threat they pose, and they should be joined by Grady Diangana who will look to threaten the hosts with his pace and ability on the ball.

