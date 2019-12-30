Connect with us

Sky Bet Championship

‘Garbage’, ‘Not the right man’ – Loads of Swansea fans react to Steve Cooper’s tactics during Barnsley draw

Published

6 mins ago

on

Swansea City failed to climb back into the Championship play-off zone on Sunday afternoon as they played out a flat 0-0 draw with relegation strugglers Barnsley at the Liberty Stadium.

Steve Cooper’s side struggled to find much attacking rhythm against the Oakwell outfit, with Sam Surridge recording their best chance of the game inside the first half, while Barnsley produced a resolute defensive showing to earn a valuable point.

The Swans were looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to Brentford by regaining their top-six spot, but the South Wales side simply did not do enough to earn the three points as boos were heard around the Liberty Stadium at full-time.

Cooper made a fine start to life as Swans boss during the opening weeks of the season, but their displays have been plagued by inconsistency since August, with Sunday’s showing being a far cry from the exciting football seen under Graham Potter last term.

Plenty of Swansea fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration after the Barnsley, with many fans criticising the style of football Cooper has been deploying at the club, while others suggested the 40-year-old is not the right man to take the club forward.

Can you score maximum points in this Swansea quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15

Where did Swansea finish in the Championship at the end of the 2018/19 season?

Here are some of their reactions…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘Garbage’, ‘Not the right man’ – Loads of Swansea fans react to Steve Cooper’s tactics during Barnsley draw

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: