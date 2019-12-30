‘Garbage’, ‘Not the right man’ – Loads of Swansea fans react to Steve Cooper’s tactics during Barnsley draw

Swansea City failed to climb back into the Championship play-off zone on Sunday afternoon as they played out a flat 0-0 draw with relegation strugglers Barnsley at the Liberty Stadium.

Steve Cooper’s side struggled to find much attacking rhythm against the Oakwell outfit, with Sam Surridge recording their best chance of the game inside the first half, while Barnsley produced a resolute defensive showing to earn a valuable point.

The Swans were looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to Brentford by regaining their top-six spot, but the South Wales side simply did not do enough to earn the three points as boos were heard around the Liberty Stadium at full-time.

Cooper made a fine start to life as Swans boss during the opening weeks of the season, but their displays have been plagued by inconsistency since August, with Sunday’s showing being a far cry from the exciting football seen under Graham Potter last term.

Plenty of Swansea fans took to Twitter to vent their frustration after the Barnsley, with many fans criticising the style of football Cooper has been deploying at the club, while others suggested the 40-year-old is not the right man to take the club forward.

Can you score maximum points in this Swansea quiz? Have a go now!

1 of 15 Where did Swansea finish in the Championship at the end of the 2018/19 season? 8th 10th 12th 14th

Here are some of their reactions…

I don’t care if we go on to win this game. The football under Cooper has been rubbish and is not improving. #Swans — Ross (@rosspow10) December 29, 2019

Really can’t justify standing by Cooper any more. Clement-esque garbage week in, week out. Draining #Swans — MIKE (@MiikeThomas) December 29, 2019

Been saying it for weeks, Cooper is not the right man to take us forward. Awful, awful football once again. #swans #swanseacity @SwansOfficial — Gareth Thomas (@musicgareth) December 29, 2019

Disappointing draw. Could have got at least 3 goals but ended with none. Barnsley came for a point and got it, credit to them. Their Centre-Half and Keeper were top class. How we can end the game with no recognised Striker is a joke, Cooper has some questions to answer. #Swans — Rhys 🦢 (@SCFC_Rhys) December 29, 2019

Think I’m turning towards cooper out. Hate to say it but if we are really going for it… why wouldn’t we bring on a second striker? We didn’t even use 3 subs and we brought on a winger as a sole striker. — YJB (@SwansSCFC) December 29, 2019

I'm not happy with Cooper but sacking him would achieve nothing — Tadhg (@TBSwans) December 29, 2019

This as poor a Swansea team as I’ve seen for some time. No intensity across the team and style of play is slow, boring and lethargic. Most worrying is it’s been like this all season at home and Cooper has not been able to change it. #CallRob #Swans — Ross (@rosspow10) December 29, 2019

Given how cash strapped we are, I wonder if the best option now would be for Cooper to be stood aside in the set up, allowing Andy Scott to take the reigns for the rest of the season. Something has to give … #Swans — Andy Tidy (@andytidy_80) December 29, 2019