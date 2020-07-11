‘Garbage’, ‘Brilliant’ – Plenty of Derby County fans split on key player performance

Derby County were defeated by Brentford today, as the Rams’ play-off hopes took another big blow.

Phillip Cocu’s side fell behind early on when Ollie Watkins found the back of the net, however Jason Knight equalised soon after as Derby tried to take back control of the fixture.

Said Benrahma then stole the show for the Bees, as he scored twice, including one stunning effort, to put the game beyond doubt for Brentford.

One player who was quick to be criticised for the first goal was Max Lowe who failed to react quick enough to help defend when Watkins netted the opener.

The youngster has endured a tricky time of late, with Cocu still unsure whether to play Craig Forsyth or Lowe in the left-back position.

With that being said, here’s how Derby supporters reacted to Lowe’s performance on Saturday…

Max Lowe offers more than Forsyth. Fact. #dcfc — 🄳🄰🄽 🅆🄰🄻🄻🅂 (@Dan_Walls_) July 11, 2020

Mad Lowe proving why I think Buchanan should get a start. Needs to be more aware when defending. Really not improved like I thought he would #dcfc — Chris Drabble (@Drabzdmchamp) July 11, 2020

Decent football from Brentford but back 5 like statues and Lowe painfully on his heels as it comes back off the post #dcfcfans #DCFCvBFC #dcfc — OfficialPeteWileman👁‍🗨 (@petewileman) July 11, 2020

I went out of my way to watch his last 10 minutes he actually deflected Watkins shot wide & made 3 interceptions when Brentford were breaking. Obviously the 1st goal was his fault when CM slips it through to CF & Max Lowe switches off! 2nd goal his fault too. Nice one 👍🏻 — Luke Sherwin (@teamluca) July 11, 2020

Max Lowe looks poor today — Sam (@MaudzleySam) July 11, 2020

Max Lowe is GARBAGE! Don’t tell me otherwise! — Beck🐏🖤 (@TheLukeBeck) July 11, 2020

Max Lowe has been brilliant so far #DCFCvBFC — Chris Marson (@CJMarson) July 11, 2020