Garath McCleary reacts as EFL make decision regarding Derby County and Wycombe Wanderers

The drama surrounding Derby County continues to rumble on and there is seemingly no ending in sight to the madness.

The Rams were thrown into turmoil following the conclusion of the 2020-21 campaign when they were found guilty of breaching financial rules by an independent panel in a legal case against the EFL.

Their punishment was set on Wednesday night and it was surprisingly released to the public very late in the day, with County being fined £100,000 but with both the Rams and the EFL able to appeal the decision, an interesting caveat involving Wycombe Wanderers was included in the EFL’s statement.

With Derby still facing a possible points deduction from last season, interchangeable fixture lists have been created for both clubs on the basis that Wycombe may end up taking County’s place in the Championship next season.

With just six weeks until the new season begins though, there needs to be a swift conclusion to the case and that doesn’t seem very likely – and it’s frustrating lots of people including Wycombe forward Garath McCleary.

McClearly has accused the EFL of ‘dangling carrots’ to get the Chairboys’ hopes up and he seemingly has no faith in his club coming out on top on the matter.

Dangle that 🥕… I suppose it will delay and delay and delay to a point nothing will be resolved….#TakeTheCarrot #OrNot Is there anywhere with best information to read about this case and Sheffield Wednesdays case where deductions occurred for more understanding? https://t.co/PW0K72lrB6 — Garath McCleary (@gmccleary12) June 25, 2021

The Verdict

It must be a very frustrating time to be a part of Wycombe Wanderers with the latest bombshell being dropped, not knowing if you’re going to be playing in the Championship or League One next season.

The case should really have been sorted by now but the new interchangeable fixture list debacle and the EFL’s ability to appeal the independent panel’s punishment to try and give Derby a more severe one means that it could just drag on.

The new season begins in just six weeks and neither team can afford to wait much longer for their divisional status to be confirmed as plans need to be made in terms of squad numbers for the new campaign, so it’s in the best interests of all for it to be wrapped up very swiftly.