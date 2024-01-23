Highlights Atalanta have not met Birmingham City's valuation for Jordan James, with a large difference in their offers.

Birmingham manager Tony Mowbray prefers to keep young talent but acknowledges that everyone has a price.

Birmingham should hold firm in their £10 million valuation of James, as he has great potential and could be worth more in the future.

Atalanta are still some way off Birmingham City’s valuation of Jordan James.

According to Italian outlet Gazzetta dello Sport, the Serie A club are still yet to come close to the Blues’ asking price for the 19-year-old.

Atalanta have been linked with a move for James throughout the January market, but a deal has yet to materialise.

The teenager has featured 26 times for the Midlands outfit this season, including 13 starts, and has contributed six goals.

The youngster has earned a lot of praise for his performances, and is seen as yet another exciting prospect to emerge from the club’s academy system.

Jordan James transfer valuation

According to the Daily Mail, Birmingham have placed an asking price worth £10 million on the future of the Wales international.

However, Atalanta have reportedly only offered €5 million (£4.3 million) plus bonuses, meaning there is a big gap in the difference in their valuation of the player.

Time is ticking on getting a deal over the line, with the transfer window set to close on 1 February.

James broke into the Birmingham first team squad during the 2021-22 campaign, initially featuring 20 times in the league as the club finished 20th in the table.

John Eustace continued to use him as part of his plans following his arrival as manager in the summer of 2022, giving him another 33 appearances in the second division as the side finished 17th.

He has grown in importance to the squad over the last several months, with only Jay Stansfield scoring more goals in the league so far this campaign.

Tony Mowbray’s stance

Manager Tony Mowbray has previously indicated that he would prefer for Birmingham to hold onto their brightest young talent.

However, he has admitted that everybody has a price.

“Is there interest in him? Maybe,” said Mowbray, via Birmingham Live

“What’s the number? In my mind, we don’t want to sell our best young players, but if we want to reinvest and you get a number that helps you bring four players in, I hope if that’s what we choose to do - and I’m not saying we are - the fans understand it’s only

because we are trying to make the football club better quickly.”

Birmingham City league position

Birmingham are currently 20th in the Championship table, eight points clear of the relegation zone.

Mowbray took charge of the Blues following Wayne Rooney’s dismissal as manager earlier this month.

The 60-year-old has overseen one draw and one win in his opening two league games as manager, as well as an FA Cup third round win over Hull City.

Next up for the Midlands club is a fourth round clash away to Leicester City on 27 January.

Birmingham should remain firm

Birmingham have every reason to hold firm in their £10 million stance on James.

The teenager is still developing as a young talent, and could be worth even more in the summer if he can continue to improve.

If Atalanta are unwilling to match that figure, then the Blues should avoid lowering their valuation in order to agree a deal.

James has a lot of potential, and will be a key figure in Mowbray’s side in the second half of the season if he remains at St. Andrew’s.