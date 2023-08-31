Highlights Southampton's bid for Ross Stewart falls £2.5m short of Sunderland's valuation, but they should have the funds to meet it after player sales.

While some argue Southampton should focus on other positions, Stewart could be an excellent signing given his goalscoring ability.

Despite recent injuries, Stewart has shown he can be a reliable player and the international break would provide extra time for recovery if he joins Southampton.

Southampton's latest bid for Sunderland striker Ross Stewart has totalled up to around £7.5m, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Saints have been given the license to spend that sort of money following their player sales this summer.

Last season's Championship title-winners Burnley cashed in on quite a few key players last summer and that gave Vincent Kompany the license to put his stamp on his squad, something that was probably crucial to their success.

The south-coast side will be hoping that formula can work with Russell Martin too, with the ex-Swansea City boss unlikely to be short of money going into the final couple of days of the summer window.

There is a real need for them to strengthen considering how many key players they have lost, with Nathan Tella the latest notable player to make a move away from St Mary's.

He was tipped to be a real asset for the Saints this term after playing a huge part in guiding the Clarets back to the Premier League at the first time of asking - but he has now moved to Bayer Leverkusen and more attacking firepower will be needed following his departure.

And they have seemingly turned to Stewart now, despite reportedly cooling their interest in the Scottish forward earlier this summer.

How far apart are Southampton and Sunderland in their valuations of Ross Stewart?

With the Saints' latest bid worth £7.5m, they are £2.5m away from meeting the Black Cats' valuation with Tony Mowbray's side wanting £10m for Stewart.

The player has less than one year left on his contract and has spent much of the past year out injured.

However, the Wearside outfit will be wary about strengthening a potential promotion rival and the player has scored regularly enough in recent years to command a sizeable fee.

He registered a very impressive 10 goals in 13 league appearances last season and if he had managed to stay fit, he could have easily registered 30 goals which would have been an astonishing achievement during his first campaign in the Championship.

Should Southampton sign Ross Stewart?

Considering they already have the likes of Adam Armstrong and Che Adams who can play up top, some would argue that they should be focusing on other positions at this point.

They desperately need a replacement on the wing for Tella and they should be fully focused on getting a replacement for him over the line, but there are quite a few areas they could strengthen before the window closes.

With Armel Bella-Kotchap being linked with an exit, their central defence may need to be looked at too.

But considering the amount they have generated from player sales, they can afford to splash out and Stewart would be an excellent signing as a player that can be an asset both in the air and on the ground.

His recent injuries are a bit of a worry but he has shown before that he can be a reliable player and he will be hungry to get himself on the scoresheet as much as possible, which can only benefit the Saints.

The international break is also coming up, which should give Stewart a bit of extra time to recover if he arrives at St Mary's.