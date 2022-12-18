“Game-changer” – Slaven Bilic singles out Watford man after performance against Huddersfield

Watford manager Slaven Bilic was full of praise for striker Joao Pedro for his match-winning performance against Huddersfield Town.

The Hornets secured a 2-0 win over the struggling Terriers at the John Smith’s Stadium on Saturday, with Pedro scoring both goals in the second half, firstly with a strike after being set up by Tom Dele-Bashiru, before an 86th-minute header to seal all three points for the visitors.

Slaven Bilic’s side returned to winning ways after two consecutive goalless draws, with the victory moving them up to fourth in the table, just four points behind second-placed Sheffield United.

Pedro now has eight goals and two assists for the season and is thriving under Bilic, with six of those goals coming since the Croatian’s appointment in September. He has been a key part of the Hornets side as they look for an immediate return to the Premier League after the club managed to keep hold of him in the summer.

Bilic was delighted with the Brazilian’s contribution against Huddersfield and the quality he has shown throughout the campaign.

Delivering his verdict on Pedro after the game, Bilic told the Watford Observer: “He’s that kind of player, that game-changer,”

“He is improving on a weekly basis and at times he is unbelievable. He is doing exactly what we know he can do, and what we want from him.

“It’s not all about him though. The game changers are the ones who can do just that, win you the game. But the whole team has to prepare the scoring situations for them, and that’s what they did today.

“Sometimes it’s scary, though, when you think that Pedro is only 21. He plays so maturely and consistently at a high level, and that is great for us.

“That is what was missing against Hull, where we created chances but didn’t convert them. But when you have Pedro and Sarr and Davis on the pitch together, then not all the responsibility falls onto one man.

“Pedro is very good in the air. He scored a header at Wigan, the goal today, but also you watch him when the long balls come, he is winning a lot of them against the centre backs. Also, very few midfielders have a chance against him in the air.”

The Verdict

Bilic is right to speak so positively about Pedro.

On his day, he is one of the best players in the Championship and a huge asset to Watford as they push for promotion.

As Bilic points out, Pedro has a number of outstanding attributes and most importantly he seems to be developing into a more consistent goalscorer and fulfilling his potential.

Pedro should be commended for his attitude and commitment, he did not allow his head to be turned in the summer with so much speculation and with January around the corner, he has remained fully focused on his performances for the Hornets.

But it would not be a surprise to see him playing in the Premier League before long, whether at his current club or elsewhere.