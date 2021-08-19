‘Game changer’ – Many Blackburn Rovers fans react to midfielder’s display v Nottingham Forest

Blackburn Rovers jumped up to sixth in the table with a 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest last night.

Daniel Ayala opened the scoring two minutes after half time, but the visitors were pegged back 20 minutes later when Philip Zinckernagel scored his first goal in Forest colours.

Four minutes from time, Darragh Lenihan headed in a late winner to send all three points back to Ewood Park, leaving Chris Hughton’s men without a point in their opening three games.

For Blackburn, it is now seven points from three, picking up their other victory against Swansea City on the opening day, before securing a 1-1 draw with Millwall last Saturday.

One player who particularly caught the eye yesterday evening, despite only coming on as a second half substitute, was 23-year-old Harry Chapman.

The versatile attacking player enjoyed an excellent 20 minutes coming on from the bench, with his direct, driving runs, and quick feet, causing havoc for the Forest defence.

Chapman is yet to start a Championship game this season, but last night’s cameo appearance will certainly give Tony Mowbray some food for thought.

Coming through the academy set up at Middlesbrough, Chapman was unable to pave his way into the first team.

He embarked on three loan spells, starting with Barnsley, before proceeding on to Sheffield United. His third stint away was at Blackburn, with the Championship club subsequently striking a permanent deal for Chapman a year after.

Here, we take a look at how some Blackburn Rovers fans reacted to Harry Chapman’s performance last night…

Great ball in n great defensive clearance Harry 👍 — BK10s (@BkU8s) August 19, 2021

Well done tonight. Great cameo. — Sarfaraz Mohmed (@sarfarazmohmed) August 18, 2021

Well played tonight young man, consistency now the key — Ean Sterling (@LancsKR) August 19, 2021

Game changer tonight, more of the same 👌 — Andy Watton (@andywatton) August 18, 2021

Great impact. Genuinely can no longer tell if you are left or right footed, great attribute to have. — Alex Lai (@alexlai84) August 19, 2021

You did great today, keep working hard in training and could be a top season for you lad 👏 — Harry Jacob (@harry15668560) August 18, 2021

Great to see you playing. Cracking performance,keep it up — wilco diaz (@wilco_08) August 19, 2021

Very good shift today, Harry. Keep it up! — Chris Martin (@ChrisMartin_93) August 18, 2021