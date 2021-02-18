‘Game changer’, ‘Looked class’ – Many Norwich City fans react to one player’s performance vs Coventry City

Norwich City moved five points clear at the top of the Championship table following victory at Coventry City on Wednesday.

Having gone four matches without winning or scoring earlier this month, Daniel Farke’s team appear to have their mojo back another collecting six points in the space of five days, capitalising on second-place Brentford losing twice to give themselves breathing space.

It was the familiar duo of Teemu Pukki and Emiliano Buendia who did the damage at St Andrew’s – with the latter sending through the Finnish striker to stroke the Canaries into a lead before the Pukki returned the favour for the Argentine to tap home on the stroke of half-time to make it 2-0.

But whilst Pukki and Buendia continue to grab the headlines for their goals and assists, the form of Norwich Academy graduate Todd Cantwell certainly isn’t unnoticed from the Carrow Road faithful.

Cantwell was voted as the club’s official man of the match for his display against the Sky Blues, and here’s how they Norwich fans reacted on Twitter to his performance last night:

I’m normally one of the first to give him stick but fair play to the lad he was quality tonight. That sort of performance week in week out now from him and it’s a game changer. — Lewis Bean (@Beany_101) February 17, 2021

He’s in great form, unplayable tonight 🙌🏻 — Matt Gunns (@mattsmilergunns) February 17, 2021

Again a great performance, untouchable 👏🔥🔥🔥 — JS 74 🇬🇧 (@james_stangroom) February 17, 2021

Looked class on a shocking pitch — James Flett 💙 (@thecraftyjoiner) February 17, 2021

Absolutely superb 👌 — Second Row Saint (@SecondRowSaint) February 17, 2021

Unreal baller😍💛💚 — EMI FC (@Ben89324448) February 17, 2021

Great performance again tonight @ToddCantwell_10 we re proud of you 💚💛 https://t.co/qHwq7X0uSM — Diane (@dianencfcfan) February 17, 2021