“Game-changer” – How will 24-year-old’s absence impact West Brom promotion push? The verdict

Grady Diangana has been ruled out for the rest of the season at West Bromwich Albion through injury.

The winger has failed to reach the heights that he did on loan at the club in 2019/20 from West Ham United since signing permanently in the last three seasons but will return next term to go again, with two years remaining on his deal at The Hawthorns.

Carlos Corberan’s men are going to have to really knuckle down to finish in the play-offs with what remains this term and Diangana’s absence certainly weakens their depth in the final third.

We gathered the thoughts of a selection of FLW writers to see if how big of a blow they see this being for Albion…

Toby Wilding

This does feel like it will prove to be a somewhat significant blow for West Brom.

Diangana has enjoyed an improved return for the Baggies in the Championship in comparison to last season, suggesting he might have been getting back towards the sort of form he showed when he previously shone in his debut campaign at The Hawthorns.

Had he done that, it could have made him a huge asset in the race for a play-off place between now and the end of the season, given how influential he has shown he can be at this level.

That though is obviously now not going to happen, and when you combine it with the other attacking options the Baggies are currently without due to injury, they look short on firepower.

As a result, it is going to be harder for them to get the goals they need in this top six race, meaning this does feel like a considerable setback for Carlos Corberan’s side.

Adam Jones

This is a bit of a blow because it could upset the balance of the three behind the striker.

With Diangana able to play on the left, that allows John Swift to operate in the middle and Jed Wallace to stay on the right-hand side.

That’s the trio’s best positions and the fact Diangana won’t be available is frustrating – because he can be a real asset when in top form.

He has struggled at Albion at times – but there’s no doubt he can be a game-changer and it’s a shame they won’t have him for the rest of the season.

Can Marc Albrighton do just as good of a job on the left as he does on the right? That remains to be seen.

It’s just a shame that Karlan Grant won’t be available for a while because he can play on the left – and that makes Diangana’s absence even more frustrating.

Recording four goals and three assists in 31 league appearances this term, the ex-West Ham man may not be as effective in front of goal as he should be but his absence means Corberan has one less weapon in his arsenal.

Marcus Ally

Mainly brought about by Karlan Grant and Tom Rogic’s absences this is a big blow for West Brom to take at a crucial time.

Diangana appeared to have conquered his fitness demons in the last couple of seasons and his flair could have been key in the crunch moments that are to come, Corberan may have to lean unhealthily on youth players with the 24-year-old ruled out.

Marc Albrighton and Taylor Gardner-Hickman are good options in wide areas but offer something completely different to Diangana.

Corberan may look to tweak his formation to give the Baggies more in wide areas because they may become easier to defend against without a player as unpredictable as Diangana in advanced positions.

Hopefully, he can come back stronger in Corberan’s first full season in charge next term.