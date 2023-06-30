Pundit Carlton Palmer believes Central Coast Mariners winger Sammy Silvera could be an exciting signing for Middlesbrough or Plymouth Argyle.

According to The Northern Echo, Boro have joined the race for Silvera as Michael Carrick looks to strengthen in the wide areas this summer.

However, they face significant competition for his signature, with the newly-promoted Pilgrims reportedly having two bids rejected for the 22-year-old and Scottish Premiership side Hearts also having an offer turned down, while there is said to be interest from several clubs in Asia.

Silvera enjoyed an excellent season for the Australian outfit this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 29 appearances as his side were crowned A-League champions.

Mariners owner Richard Peil says he is keen to keep Silvera this summer, but he revealed they will allow him to depart this summer if he expresses a desire to leave.

"We are not in the business of standing in the way of players if they really want to go elsewhere to help their career. However, I genuinely feel Sammy would benefit greatly from another year in the A-League," Peil told Australian outlet FTBL, quoted by The Northern Echo.

Silvera has two years remaining on his contract and the Mariners and they will reportedly hold out for around £520,000 for the winger.

What did Carlton Palmer say?

Speaking exclusively to Football League World, Palmer admitted it would be a risk for Boro or Argyle to sign Silvera, but believes that for the reported asking price, it could be a shrewd move.

"A player that is attracting a lot of attention from several Championship clubs is Sammy Silvera, 22-year-old prospect who plays for Australian side Central Coast Mariners," Palmer said.

"Apparently the board have said they wouldn't stand in his way and they would accept an offer of £500,000.

"So it's worth having a go at, you never know whether these players can make the step up, look at Jamie Vardy, who would have thought that he would have gone on to do what he's done?

"You have to take that gamble and at £500,000, it's a gamble that's worth taking."

Would Sammy Silvera be a good signing for Middlesbrough or Plymouth Argyle?

Silvera would be an intriguing addition for Boro or the Pilgrims.

Eight goals and six assists is an excellent return from the wide areas this season and the widespread interest in his services is a significant endorsement of his abilities.

Both Boro and Argyle have a strong track record in recruitment, so their judgement on players should be trusted and as Palmer says, for a relatively low fee, Silvera could prove to be a bargain signing if he is able to adapt to the Championship.

Silvera may receive more game time at Home Park, but Boro are likely to be among the promotion favourites next season and have greater financial resources which could give them an advantage.