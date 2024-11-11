Former Crystal Palace owner and talkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan believes it would be a gamble for Frank Lampard to take the Coventry City job.

Coventry are on the hunt for a new manager following the shock departure of Mark Robins, who was sacked last week after over seven-and-half-years in charge at the CBS Arena, during which time he guided the club from League Two to the Championship.

A host of names, including the likes of Matt Bloomfield, Alan Sheehan, John Eustace and Michael Skubala, have been linked with the vacancy in recent days, but according to the Daily Mirror, the Sky Blues are closing in on the appointment of former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard.

Lampard has been out of work since leaving Chelsea in May 2023 after his disappointing interim spell came to an end, but his first spell at Stamford Bridge was much more successful, while he has also had stints at Derby County and Everton.

Frank Lampard's managerial record (according to Transfermarkt) Club Games Won Drawn Lost Win percentage Derby County 57 26 15 16 45.6% Chelsea 84 44 15 25 52.4% Everton 44 12 8 24 27.3% Chelsea (interim) 11 1 2 8 9.1%

Coach Rhys Carr took caretaker charge of Coventry as they produced an impressive comeback in their 2-2 draw against league leaders Sunderland at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, with goals from Haji Wright and Jack Rudoni securing a point after Wilson Isidor and Dennis Cirkin gave the Black Cats a two-goal lead.

The Sky Blues currently sit 17th in the Championship table, just one point clear of the relegation zone, and should Lampard land the job, his first game would be at home to second-placed Sheffield United after the international break.

Simon Jordan warns Frank Lampard about Coventry City job

Jordan believes that taking over at Coventry would be a gamble for Lampard, and he also warned that the 46-year-old would be a risky appointment for the Sky Blues given his mixed managerial record.

"Well he did okay at Derby, and he did okay in his first season at Chelsea when he didn't have any money and he had to work with what he'd got and he brought some of the younger players in," Jordan said on talkSPORT.

"He fell out with some of the players there like Rudiger that seemed to fall out of favour, and people can't work their minds around why Rudiger would be out of favour at Chelsea and now a star at Real Madrid.

"He then got some money and then it didn't work out the way Chelsea wanted it to.

"He went to Everton, and I think they would have gotten relegated if they hadn't made the decision with Frank.

"He then goes back for a disastrous second period at Chelsea, which was no good to man nor beast, certainly not for him.

"I always thought that because of the nature of the intellect that lurks behind Frank that he would be a good manager, but he's still yet to prove that."

"Do you think he’s going to have an embarrassment of riches? When we talk about a gamble. If he wants to manage a football club, he’s got to accept where he is. Wherever he goes, Frank is going to be in a situation of jeopardy," Jordan added.

Jordan also questioned Coventry's decision to part company with Robins, stating: "Every time I've listened to Mark Robins, I really quite like him in terms of the way that he engages, he doesn't get carried away with himself, he doesn't get carried away with the opportunities, he seemed very balanced.

"I'll always come down on the side of the owner if I can, but it does seem like a strange one to me."

Doug King should be cautious over Frank Lampard call

With Coventry owner Doug King under huge pressure after the controversial sacking of Robins, it is essential that he gets the next appointment right, and Lampard may be too much of a gamble.

As Jordan says, Lampard did have some success during his time at Derby and in his first spell at Chelsea, but his recent jobs have been underwhelming, raising question marks over his managerial ability.

Lampard led the Rams to the Championship play-off final in the 2018-19 season, so he has a decent track record in the second tier, and that experience is arguably the most relevant when discussing his credentials for the Sky Blues vacancy.

With a talented squad at his disposal, Lampard could potentially achieve similar if he did take charge at Coventry, but his appointment would come with big risks attached, and King should consider going for a safer option.