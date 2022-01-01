Gallagher starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Huddersfield on Sunday

Blackburn Rovers will be looking to continue their excellent recent form on Sunday afternoon, when they host Huddersfield Town at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side go into the game looking for their seventh straight win, and they would climb into the Championship’s automatic promotion places if they claim all three points here.

But with Huddersfield having lifted themselves into a play-off spot after a run of three straight wins, this is unlikely to be an easy task for Rovers.

So what side could Mowbray name to give his team the best possible chance of claiming another big win in this game?

Here, we’ve taken a look at how we expect Blackburn to lineup for this clash with Huddersfield.

Speaking after Rovers’ last win against Barnsley, Mowbray admitted it is hard for him to justify making changes to his side given their form, meaning we expect a similar lineup for this one, to the one that started against the Tykes.

In goal, Thomas Kaminski remains the club’s undisputed number one, so he should once again start between the posts.

The back three of Darragh Lenihan, Scott Wharton and Brighton loanee Jan Paul van Hecke have formed an excellent defensive backline for Rovers in recent weeks, so it would be a surprise for one of them to drop out here.

At wing-back, both Ryan Nyambe and Harry Pickering provide a combination of an attacking threat and defensive solidity for Rovers which should again keep them in the side.

In midfield, with John Buckley providing both of the assists for Rovers in their 2-1 win over Barnsley, and Joe Rothwell scoring one of those goals, both are in undroppable form right now, as is Lewis Travis in providing an extra line of defence in front of the back three.

One change that could be made in attack, where Reda Khadra could drop out after a somewhat frustrating evening from an individual perspective against Barnsley.

That could allow Sam Gallagher, fresh from signing a new contract at Ewood Park, to return to the starting XI, alongside Ben Brereton Diaz, who will be looking to add to his bookie bashing 20 league goals tally that he reached on Wednesday to secure that latest win.