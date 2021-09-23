Gallagher starts: The predicted Blackburn Rovers XI to face Cardiff on Saturday

Blackburn Rovers have made a strong start to the new Championship season, with the Lancashire club occupying the final play-off spot at present.

Tony Mowbray’s side, whose only loss came in a narrow 2-1 defeat to West Brom in mid-August, have picked up 13 points from their opening eight games.

Injuries have been a real problem at Ewood Park thus far, with several players unavailable for selection each week.

Rovers have done well to deal with these problems and continue their good start to the campaign, although, they will be hoping to welcome back those who are missing sooner rather than later.

Blackburn host Cardiff City at the weekend, knowing that a win would keep them in the play-off areas and will strengthen their chances of remaining in the top six.

Here, we take look at how Blackburn could line up against Cardiff this weekend, after a week without any action…

Thomas Kaminski has started this season off brilliantly, picking up from where he left off last time out, and for that reason, he is more than likely to continue.

The back four have selected itself in recent weeks, with several defensive injuries, but their backline has been extremely solid thus far, with Harry Pickering Ryan Nyambe proving to be real attacking threats too.

There could be a case for Tayo Edun forcing his way into the side, but Pickering definitely deserves another start.

It will also be likely to see the midfield that started against Barnsley, be trusted again versus Cardiff.

Lewis Travis and John Buckley are two exceptionally fitted footballers with the ball at their feet, helping their side dictate possession, whilst they both have the energy and drive to win the ball back.

Joe Rothwell is equally as competent with the ball at his feet, bringing more of an attack-minded approach to the midfield areas. His marauding runs from deep into the midfield towards the opposing defence, often cause all sorts of problems.

Sam Gallagher could come straight back into the starting line up on Saturday, forcing Ben Brereton Diaz back to a left-wing role. Tyrhys Dolan should also make the team. He is an exceptional talent, whose influence is growing as he continues to adapt to the rigours of Championship football.

Reda Khadra and Ian Poveda will also be pushing for selection, but they might be best coming on from the bench and adding an extra dimension.