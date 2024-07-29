Turkish Süper Lig champions Galatasaray have stepped up their pursuit of Norwich City ace Gabriel Sara.

That's according to a report from Turkish news outlet Haber Turk, who claim that the Istanbul-based side have looked at the possibility of acquiring the highly-rated Brazilian playmaker as they look for reinforcements in midfield areas.

Sara has caught the eye of many admirers throughout his spell at Carrow Road, and last season, he was an influential figure once again under the management of David Wagner.

However, his contributions from the centre of the park weren't enough to aid a route back to the Premier League for the Canaries, as they lost 4-0 in the Championship Play-Off Semi-Finals to Leeds United, with the aforementioned Wagner dismissed the following day.

The hierarchy in East Anglia were swift to replace the German with the highly-rated Danish head coach, Johannes Hoff Thorup, with the aim that Norwich will eventually return to the top flight under his management.

But, it remains to be seen whether Sara will be a part of said journey, with a plethora of domestic and European sides keeping tabs on his current situation.

Galatasary intensify their pursuit of Norwich City playmaker Gabriel Sara

The Turkish giants' initial interest in Sara was made known by the print version of Italian newspaper, Corriere dello Sport (Page 31, 26th July) via MOT Leeds News, as Okan Buruk's side face competition from Premier League and Championship sides for his signature, in the form of Crystal Palace, Leicester City and Leeds United.

As well as the trio of English sides linked with a move for the playmaker, Italian side AS Roma are another club who have thrown their hat into this respective ring alongside Atalanta, who are also looking at the situation of Celtic's Matt O'Riley.

However, Monday's latest update on a potential transfer saga from Haber Turk claims that 'Cimbom Aslan' have stepped up their interest in the 25-year-old as Buruk looks for fresh blood in the centre of his midfield.

Gabriel Sara's Norwich stats - per Transfermarkt Season Appearances Goals Assists 2022/23 43 7 4 2023/24 53 14 13

The report states that Norwich are holding out for a fee in excess of €20 million (£16.85 million) for Sara's services amid interest from a number of high-profile sides at this moment in time.

However, it is said that Galatasary officials do not plan to rush any negotiation phase for a potential move, despite the report stating the Süper Lig champions have "rolled up their sleeves" for the Brazilian.

Furthermore, the Turkish side are believed to think that Sara's market value may decrease over time, as their potential rivals throughout this saga are not willing to pay in excess of €20m for his signature for the time being.

Sara has emerged as a target for the club alongside Napoli's André-Frank Zambo Anguissa, Philip Billing of AFC Bournemouth and Marseille man Azzedine Ounahi.

Norwich City may have to prepare for life without Gabriel Sara

Despite utilising him in pre-season, it's no secret that the Canaries may have to prepare for life without Sara as the beating heart of their midfield under Hoff Thorup, despite the Dane's praise when it comes to the Brazilian's professionalism in the short time working alongside each other.

“Gabby’s a fantastic player, but first of all, we have to talk about his professionalism, because every day when he comes in it is full focus on what he can do and what you have to do,” Hoff Thorup told the Pink'Un.

"We’ll leave transfer rumours and stuff like that for someone else. That's not for me, that's not for Gabby, we just continue improving and I think it was obvious in the game (against Northampton Town) what he can offer.”

Understandably, given their performances last, interest in Sara, Jonathan Rowe, Adam Idah and Josh Sargent remains high, and it remains to be seen how many of the quartet will be donning the yellow and green for the first competitive game of the season against newly-promoted Oxford United.

It's hard to begrudge Sara for seeking a new challenge, and the chance to feature in the UEFA Champions League for the likes of Galatasaray will no doubt give him plenty to ponder after an exceptional record of 36 goal contributions in the second tier, 25 of which came last season.

From a financial point of view, it also gives Norwich a significant profit on their £10m+ acquisition from São Paulo under Dean Smith, but one that they don't really want to have to deal with.