Galatasaray have shortlisted Yaser Asprilla as a potential target in the closing stages of the Turkish transfer window.

According to Takvim, the Super Lig club could make a move for the Watford player before Friday’s deadline.

The transfer window is still open in Turkey until the end of the week, which means they could still agree a deal for the Championship player.

The Colombia international has made 28 appearances for the Hornets so far this season, contributing four goals and four assists.

But his time at Vicarage Road could yet come to an end this week, if a deal can be found between the two clubs.

Yaser Asprilla transfer latest

Galatasaray are searching to improve their attacking options for the remainder of the campaign.

This has led them to shortlist Asprilla as a potential transfer target in the lead up to the final days of the transfer window.

The 20-year-old has proven a versatile figure for Watford so far this campaign, with Valerien Ismael utilising him predominantly on the right flank.

However, the forward can also feature on the left or through the middle.

It is believed that Galatasaray see him as an attacking midfielder option, with scouts having watched his recent performances for Ismael’s team.

Galatasaray’s manager Okan Buruk has also given his seal of approval for an approach for the South American.

But it remains to be seen whether Watford would be willing to cash in on such a key part of their first team squad.

The Championship side is fighting for promotion to the Premier League, and may not want to lose someone of Asprilla’s importance.

Asprilla signed for the club in the 2022 January window, and cemented himself as a key part of the team following his arrival at Vicarage Road that summer after a loan spell back at Envigado.

Watford's league position in the Championship

Watford are currently 11th in the second division table following a 1-0 home loss to Cardiff City last weekend.

Asprilla featured for the full 90 minutes, as the team stretched their winless run to three games.

This has seen the team fall behind their promotion rivals, with the gap to the top six places now four points.

Watford have also played a game more than the likes of Coventry City and West Brom in sixth and fifth, respectively, which is also damaging to their play-off ambitions.

Next up for Ismael’s side is an FA Cup fourth round replay away to Southampton, with the two teams set to meet this evening in a 7.45pm kick-off.

Would be surprising if Asprilla is sold now

Given the English transfer window is currently closed, this doesn’t seem like a viable option for Galatasaray.

It would be a big surprise if Watford was willing to cash in on such a key player without even being able to replace them.

The Super Lig side will have to come in with a big offer to convince Watford to sell, and even then they may still prefer to wait until the summer.

The fact the team is also chasing promotion to the Premier League just further highlights how unlikely this transfer seems at the moment.