Galatasaray are interested in signing Leeds United defender Max Wober before Türkiye's transfer deadline on Friday.

According to Takvim, the Süper Lig giants are still weighing up potential additions to their squad, with their summer window still open for business, and the Austrian defender is well and truly on their radar.

Wober spent last season on loan away from Leeds, competing in the Bundesliga with Borussia Mönchengladbach.

He has since returned to Daniel Farke’s squad, but is yet to appear in the Championship after the opening four fixtures, with the likes of Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon favoured.

It remains to be seen whether Farke and co will welcome a move, particularly due to the fact that the Whites are unable to sign a replacement with the English transfer window currently closed, unless they dip into the free agents market.

Max Wober's Borussia Monchengladbach Selected Stats 2023-24 Stat Per 90 Minutes Tackles 2.88 Interceptions 1.66 Blocks 2.05 Clearances 4.84 Aerials won 2.05 Stats Correct As Per Fbref.com

Galatasaray interested in Max Wober ahead of Friday transfer deadline

It is believed that Wober has a value of €10 million (£8.4 million) to Leeds, but Galatasaray are preparing a loan proposal with an option to buy.

The Turkish window is open until September 13, giving the two clubs a few days to hash out any differences in valuation.

Wober has a contract with Leeds until the summer of 2027, so there is no immediate pressure on the Championship side to sell.

However, their defensive options are quite limited, with Wober playing deputy to Pascal Struijk and Joe Rodon.

Related "Resolved every FFP problem" - Sky Sports pundit drops exciting Leeds United verdict Don Goodman spoke exclusively to FLW to provide his thoughts on Leeds United and Daniel Farke in 2024/25.

The Whites may opt to keep the Austria international as he offers cover at centre-back, as well as at left-back, which can no longer be replaced, with guaranteed quality.

While Ethan Ampadu can also move back into defence, his preferred position is in midfield, and Farke will surely want to keep him in that position for the campaign.

Wober was a regular presence in the Borussia Monchengladbach side last year, featuring 25 times in the German top flight.

However, his lack of game time at Elland Road could prove an issue this year, with Galatasaray now offering him a pathway to consistent game time.

Max Wober deal would be reckless for Leeds United to agree

Wober might be frustrated with his lack of game time so far this season, but he is still an important member of Farke’s squad.

He is the only natural cover at centre-back for Rodon or Struijk, and it is surely just a matter of time before he earns his chance in the side.

Farke will want to rotate his players at times this season, and the risk of injury is also too great to risk being left without better depth across the squad.

Given it’s a loan offer with an option to buy clause, it’s hardly a strong financial offer either, so it’s not a deal that currently makes a lot of sense for Leeds to accept.