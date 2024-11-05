Norwich City could potentially move to recruit Galatasaray right-back Elias Jelert during the January transfer window.

This is according to Halk TV, who have reported that the Canaries have contacted the player's agent, ahead of a potential approach to the Turkish Süper Lig outfit.

Johannes Hoff Thorup's side saw quite a few key players depart during the summer transfer window, with Gabriel Sara making the switch to Jelert's side, Adam Idah returning to Celtic on a permanent deal and Jonathan Rowe departing for Marseille.

Signings were required to replace these players, and in fairness to the board, they backed Thorup to bring in some additions.

However, they may still have some funds to spend in January from the sales they made during the previous window.

Looking at their squad on paper, they have a considerable amount of depth in some areas, and with this in mind, they may be looking to focus on quality and not quantity during the winter window.

The Canaries may also be focused on retaining their key players, including Borja Sainz, who has registered 11 goals and two assists in 13 Championship appearances.

But they could potentially look at the Turkish market to strengthen their defence.

Norwich City linked with Elias Jelert move

It has been reported by Halk TV that Norwich have contacted Jelert's agent, with Thorup seemingly keeping an eye on his fellow Dane.

The Canaries' boss has hinted before that he could look to the Danish market and Danish players ahead of the January window.

And Jelert could potentially make the move to Carrow Road in January, with the English team weighing up a move for him.

The right-back has already made 12 competitive appearances this season, with these displays coming in the Champions League qualifiers, the Europa League and the Turkish top tier.

Elias Jelert's 2024/25 campaign at Galatasaray Competition Appearances Turkish Süper Lig 8 Europa League 2 Champions League qualifiers 2 (Figures correct as of November 5th, 2024)

However, he has come off the bench in quite a few of these games and the 21-year-old isn't winning the amount of game time that he may want to.

Jelert can also play on the left-hand side, which could make him a valuable asset for Norwich, who will need as much depth as possible if they want to have any chance of pushing for promotion during the second half of the season.

Norwich City's summer business with Galatasaray could pay dividends

Norwich clearly conducted themselves well enough during the Sara negotiations, because an agreement was found.

That could give them an advantage when they potentially try and recruit Jelert during the January window - because the two teams will already be familiar with each other.

Considering the full-back has appeared fairly frequently this season, the Turkish side may be reluctant to let him go, so the Sara deal could help the Canaries majorly.

Both Kellen Fisher and Jack Stacey are available as right-back options, so on paper, recruiting Jelert too may be seen as slightly bizarre unless the performances of one of the current two first-teamers have been deemed insufficient.

The fact he can play on both sides is a bonus though - and he could be a good addition at Carrow Road.