Galatasaray lining up transfer swoop for Championship attacker

Galatasaray are interested in Brentford’s Halil Dervişoğlu, with a potential loan deal on the cards between the clubs.

The attacker only linked up with the Bees just over 12 months ago, however he has failed to become a regular for the Londoners in that time.

As a result, Dervişoğlu spent the first part of the current campaign on loan with FC Twente in the Eredivisie, but he returned to the capital this month.

And, even though the Turkey U21 international scored in the FA Cup win over Middlesbrough earlier this month, it appears another temporary switch could happen.

That’s after Turkish Football confirmed that Galatasaray want the player, as they seek reinforcements in the final third to help with their title push.

They also highlighted how talk of a transfer heightened after Dervişoğlu’s father took to Instagram to show an altered image of his son in a Galatasaray shirt.

It remains to be seen what this means for Dervişoğlu’s future, as he still has over three years to run on his contract with Brentford.

The verdict

Firstly, you’d have to say that this would be a fantastic move for Dervişoğlu, as playing for Galatasaray would be huge for any Turkish player. Although, he will face a battle to get in the XI.

Clearly, he is going to find it very difficult to break in at Brentford, so another loan move would make sense.

This appears to suit all parties, so it wouldn’t be a shock if this loan deal went ahead before the deadline.

